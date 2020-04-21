How long can Taiwan stay in the spotlight?

By Janet Hung





When COVID-19 spread to Europe and the Americas, many Western countries started to suffer from the oubreak in their own lands. Now it is not just Asia’s business; it has become a dire issue for humankind. Countries have rushed to take measures to mitigate the calamity, but for some it seems a bit too late to contain the contagion.

Taiwan might be the first nation to have taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and it took decisive precautions early on.

The nation experienced the bitter SARS outbreak 17 years ago — a time when it was cruelly excluded from the WHO and received no assistance from the world health body due to political suppression from China.

The excruciating history was etched in people’s hearts and the government knew it would be on its own if a similar situation ever occurred.

Clearly, the government has learned an unforgettable lesson from the past and reacted swiftly this time. After all, no Taiwanese could bear a repeat of that heartbreaking history.

After a couple of months’ efforts, the number of confirmed cases and the death toll in Taiwan remain low, even as most other countries’ numbers have soared.

Thanks to its preparedness, the government can even donate masks to countries severely affected by the pandemic. Taiwan’s dedication, humanity and generosity have earned many nations’ approval.

However, will the admiration last long enough and be strong enough to allow Taiwan to enter the WHO? It is a question that will take time to answer.

The Beijing government has claimed that China is out of the woods and has started to play the role of rescuer.

Its medical resources have cunningly become a leverage to gain some political or business benefits from other countries at their most fragile moment. Its ambition is self-evident.

This pandemic might have made many nations aware of how big the risk is to put all their eggs in the same basket and the scheme that the Chinese government holds.

In the past decades, the Chinese government’s influence has penetrated many international organizations and it has even taken charge in some of them.

In the WHO’s case, it has shown that in a dictatorship like China, its people could not get transparent information or real statistics about the pandemic — let alone other countries.

Ironically, it is this country that has the most clout in the WHO, a global health body that is supposed to treasure humanity above all.

Taiwan has cutting-edge medical technology, a single-payer national health insurance system and first-class medical practitioners; however, it is like a vacuum in the medical world.

Although the government seems to be temporarily weathering the pandemic in spite of many unfavorable conditions, it is still walking on eggshells to avoid falling short. Taiwan can help the world and it also needs the world’s help.

Like other democratic countries, Taiwan faces the dilemma of containing the pandemic and possibly breaching citizens’ privacy and freedom, and is struggling to maintain a balance. There is a fine line between rolling back democracy and pandemic control, and only real democratic countries would bother seeking a balance.

The worldwide health net can not bear any tiny leak. Taiwan might have done its part to win the appreciation of other countries, but it remains uncertain what decision they would make at the WHO when confronted by China.

Janet Hung is a physical therapist.