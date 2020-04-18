Find path to ending death penalty

By Huang Yu-zhe 黃于哲





On April 1, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) out of the blue signed an order to carry out the execution of 53-year-old death row inmate Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢) — while the nation as a whole was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a coordinated effort was tirelessly being made to save lives, the Taiwanese government, which Foreign Policy described in a headline as a “coronavirus success story,” was accused of ending a person’s life arbitrarily.

The EU soon expressed its strong condemnation to demand that Taiwan refrain from any future executions, and reinstate and maintain a de facto moratorium.

The Taipei Bar Association also censured the government for breaching due process in the case, given that Weng was entitled to protections under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as the possibility of a presidential pardon, yet the minister admitted not consulting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) first.

The death penalty in Taiwan has been seen as an effective tool for the government to redirect the focus onto the social dissatisfaction and outrage toward a death row inmate.

National Development Council statistics showed that 82 percent of Taiwanese believe that the death penalty would effectively deter crimes and protect social security, although countless academic studies and innocent cases have proved otherwise.

Almost 90 percent of respondents to one survey opposed abolition of the death penalty.

Therefore, through the death penalty, an unpopular president can appear to have shown a tough stance on crime and realized social justice, thereby enjoying an immediate boost in support in polls.

However, what is puzzling is that there was no need to do so, as Tsai owned the overwhelming support of the public, a record-breaking rating of almost 80 percent.

It is not a matter of whether the minister jumped the gun and failed to strictly comply with the demands of two international covenants, but ultimately rather a bigger concern that Taiwan’s road to end the death penalty is unseen.

There has been an endless cycle over the past decade: When a death row prisoner is executed, there is a week-long national conversation about the use of the death penalty — differing opinions and divisive positions between proponents and opponents — and finally any efforts made to educate the public about respect for human rights all return to square one.

The president should remember: If pushing for “a nation built on the basis of human rights” is the right path for Taiwan, she has a responsibility and moral obligation to break the cycle.

History has shown that a respected leader should take the lead by going in the right direction, instead of heeding public opinion and becoming a follower.

Huang Yu-zhe is a political science undergraduate at Soochow University and has been accepted to National Chengchi University’s Graduate Institute of Law and Interdisciplinary Studies.