EDITORIAL: KMT has yet to learn from the past

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday posted a video on Facebook to tout his determination to reform the party, dressed as renowned military strategist Zhuge Liang (諸葛亮) of China’s Three Kingdoms Period, but armed with a tablet computer and manipulating digital data projected in front of him.

It was part of Chiang’s attempts to overhaul the party’s image, to appeal — albeit in a clumsy and patronizing way — to a younger generation of voters, who he believes are instrumental to transforming how the party is seen by the electorate.

In another Facebook post, Chiang said that the KMT used to be very young, and that it does not necessarily need to be associated with old people and outdated ideas.

It is true that the KMT used to be very young, but it was not young in Zhuge’s day. It would not exist for another 17 centuries after he died. The association, of course, was an attempt to tie the party to a recognizable motif representing traditional Chinese culture.

Chiang is clearly signaling this linkage. Do not expect a change to the party’s name or its connections with China under his watch.

The juxtaposition of the tablet computer was obvious enough. Chiang wants more input from younger party members, but if he gets it, he would have to act on it. It cannot result only in superficial changes to the party’s image.

If he hopes to achieve substantial change with help from a younger generation, and not elicit a backlash from the party’s old guard, he needs the kind of strategic genius that Zhuge himself would have envied.

He is also going to have to move quickly. He won the chairmanship in a by-election after former chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) fell on his sword to take responsibility for the party’s defeats in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections. The next full chairmanship election is due next year.

Chiang is seeking to transform the party’s image using a two-pronged approach: recruiting the younger generation, while also preventing embarrassing gaffes by elected KMT representatives.

One example of the latter is KMT Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), who has been giving Chiang quite a headache with a string of controversial statements and requests in the legislature.

Chiang favors gentle persuasion to inform errant representatives of the error of their ways, backed up by the party disciplinary committee should they fail to comply, but Wu has failed to comply.

Chiang is now mooting a new mechanism to remove legislators-at-large deemed to be damaging the party’s image.

Chiang has said before that the older generation within the party is supportive of reform. That was before the younger generation proposed any new ideas. If he fails to make changes based on this input, he would be seen as fraudulent for failing to take the younger members seriously.

If he makes changes that anger influential individuals or interest groups within the party, he could lose the chairmanship next year. If he balks at reigning in Wu, other legislators could feel emboldened to continue acting as they see fit. He would also be seen as procrastinating or spineless, which would only make his job more difficult.

If Chiang acts too decisively and throws the book at a stubborn Wu, he is going to send a signal that many loyal party members would find deeply concerning. More importantly, Wu is just the most visible entrenched problem among proponents of the old KMT mindset.

Voters must wait and see how effectively Chiang can channel Zhuge’s genius in the coming months.