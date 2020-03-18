Extraordinary situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the worst in humanity, and while nothing too vile has happened in Taiwan so far, news of callous and irresponsible behavior has been constant ever since the virus was first diagnosed in the nation almost two months ago.
From spreading fabricated news to breaching quarantine to unnecessarily traveling abroad, the unpredictable human factor can put the entire nation in danger.
More shameful behavior has included the abuse of public health workers and pharmacists as well as rampant littering of used masks, but these are blatant transgressions that need not be expounded.
The government has done a great job keeping the virus at bay, especially considering the situation abroad, and has delivered on its promise to punish offenders who put other people’s lives at risk.
Those who disseminate false information or ignore quarantine orders have been fined, but with two dozen new cases confirmed this week alone in people who had traveled abroad, the authorities are clamping down harder.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday said that the government might release the names of people who contract the disease after making an unnecessary trip to an area for which the government has issued a level 3 travel alert. These people would not be eligible for subsidies for their treatment, and might have to pay extra fees and fines as well, he said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has urged people to “make concessions for Taiwan’s sake,” although she stressed that Taiwan is safer than other nations.
Some have criticized the name-and-shame plan as a violation of privacy, but, as Chen said, these are extreme times.
If people knowingly break the rules in a potential life-or-death situation, such as the pandemic, something scarier than fines is needed to deter such behavior.
With carriers offering extremely low airfares, there would always be people who are willing to take the chance to travel even if it could put the entire nation at risk.
The government said it would only release offenders’ names after assessing the graveness of the situation and the person’s behavior, but not any further information.
However, the problem is that Taiwan’s Internet users have a history of tracking down and harassing — and even physically attacking — people who have allegedly contravened social mores.
It is already happening, even without any names being released. The personal details of one confirmed case — a man who allegedly lied to his employer about his travel history, resulting in all of his coworkers being quarantined — have been posted on the Internet. A borough warden who took a tour group to Europe last week has also been tracked down and subjected to a barrage of threats and harassment. A man was fined last month for posting information about a recent returnee from Wuhan, China, on Facebook, claiming that the entire family had been infected.
These people have already become “public enemies” without the government releasing any information about them.
Such vigilante behavior is not acceptable, but it seems to be deeply rooted in society.
Chen has denounced vigilantism, but would publishing the names of offenders not cause just that, or worse?
Strict punishments are definitely needed for those who put people’s lives at risk, but the ministry might want to reassess how those are doled out.
Taiwan won a crucial victory this week when Johns Hopkins University reverted to using “Taiwan” on the Web-based dashboard it created to track COVID-19 outbreaks around the world. The nation’s appellation on the map had been changed on Monday to “Taipei and environs” to align with the WHO’s naming conventions “to achieve consistency in reporting,” the university said, but after a protest from Taipei, it decided to follow the US Department of State’s naming conventions. Names matter, and the need for such clarity has been made painfully obvious in recent weeks as country after country lumped Taiwan in with China as they
As the global spread of COVID-19 intensifies, badly affecting people with vulnerable immune systems across continents, much attention has been given to China’s initial cover-up of, and unresponsiveness to, the outbreak in Wuhan and its hinterlands across Hubei Province. The novel coronavirus is highly contagious, even though its mortality rate is lower than SARS. There is still no drug proven effective against it, even though Gilead Sciences, a California-based biotechnology company, has just announced the launch of further trials of Remdesivir for it. First developed to treat Ebola, Remdesivir allegedly caused severe side effects and failed in the Ebola trials. After
On Feb. 14, American physician-scientist Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the US National Institutes of Health, announced that the number of people infected with COVID-19 is expected to increase and the epidemic is going to continue for an extended period. He added that the public health systems in countries around the world have to ensure that comprehensive preparations are in place to prevent community transmission of the disease. That same day, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its Interim Guidance for Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Homes
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the party’s new chairman, is going to need to steer his party through some distinctly choppy waters over the coming months. Chiang was elected on promises of reform; he must also demonstrate his ability to foster party unity. He visited the Jenn Lann Gong Temple in Taichung on Sunday with a large contingent of current and former KMT legislators, the day after his election and the day before being sworn-in. This was presumably a chance to check in with former Non-Partisan Solidarity Union legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), the temple chairman and a