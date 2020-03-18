EDITORIAL: Naming and shaming not right move

Extraordinary situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, can bring out the worst in humanity, and while nothing too vile has happened in Taiwan so far, news of callous and irresponsible behavior has been constant ever since the virus was first diagnosed in the nation almost two months ago.

From spreading fabricated news to breaching quarantine to unnecessarily traveling abroad, the unpredictable human factor can put the entire nation in danger.

More shameful behavior has included the abuse of public health workers and pharmacists as well as rampant littering of used masks, but these are blatant transgressions that need not be expounded.

The government has done a great job keeping the virus at bay, especially considering the situation abroad, and has delivered on its promise to punish offenders who put other people’s lives at risk.

Those who disseminate false information or ignore quarantine orders have been fined, but with two dozen new cases confirmed this week alone in people who had traveled abroad, the authorities are clamping down harder.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday said that the government might release the names of people who contract the disease after making an unnecessary trip to an area for which the government has issued a level 3 travel alert. These people would not be eligible for subsidies for their treatment, and might have to pay extra fees and fines as well, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has urged people to “make concessions for Taiwan’s sake,” although she stressed that Taiwan is safer than other nations.

Some have criticized the name-and-shame plan as a violation of privacy, but, as Chen said, these are extreme times.

If people knowingly break the rules in a potential life-or-death situation, such as the pandemic, something scarier than fines is needed to deter such behavior.

With carriers offering extremely low airfares, there would always be people who are willing to take the chance to travel even if it could put the entire nation at risk.

The government said it would only release offenders’ names after assessing the graveness of the situation and the person’s behavior, but not any further information.

However, the problem is that Taiwan’s Internet users have a history of tracking down and harassing — and even physically attacking — people who have allegedly contravened social mores.

It is already happening, even without any names being released. The personal details of one confirmed case — a man who allegedly lied to his employer about his travel history, resulting in all of his coworkers being quarantined — have been posted on the Internet. A borough warden who took a tour group to Europe last week has also been tracked down and subjected to a barrage of threats and harassment. A man was fined last month for posting information about a recent returnee from Wuhan, China, on Facebook, claiming that the entire family had been infected.

These people have already become “public enemies” without the government releasing any information about them.

Such vigilante behavior is not acceptable, but it seems to be deeply rooted in society.

Chen has denounced vigilantism, but would publishing the names of offenders not cause just that, or worse?

Strict punishments are definitely needed for those who put people’s lives at risk, but the ministry might want to reassess how those are doled out.