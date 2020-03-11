Virus gives Taiwanese impetus to assist US

By Shih Ya-hsuan 施雅軒





Thanks to the efforts of many US lawmakers, the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act was unanimously passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday last week, following the US Senate’s unanimous passage of a slightly different version of the bill in October last year.

As both houses of the US Congress must pass identical versions of a bill before it can be sent to the president for signature, the version passed by the House now has to be passed by the Senate again before being signed into law by US President Donald Trump.

Once that happens, the TAIPEI Act would provide a legal foundation for the US government to help Taiwan strengthen its official diplomatic relationships and support the nation’s participation in international organizations.

In response to this expression of friendship, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty.

In addition to expressing gratitude, Tsai said that “Taiwan is willing and able to work side-by-side with the international community and contribute even more to fight against COVID-19.”

At this moment, it is hard to not think about the statement Palauan President Tommy Remengesau posted on Facebook on Wednesday last week.

The statement originated from an incident involving a US health worker with flu symptoms, who was suspected of having been infected with COVID-19, being admitted to Belau National Hospital, and a test later returned negative for the coronavirus.

In the statement, Remengesau extended his gratitude to the agencies — including “the Republic of China, Taiwan and Taiwan Centers for Disease Control” — that had provided necessary assistance and support in determining whether the patient was infected.

It concluded with a sentence that caused mixed feelings: “As in so many situations like this, fear — not a germ — is our biggest enemy.”

As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, the number of global infection cases had reached more than 113,000 as of yesterday. The disease has effectively become the greatest fear factor in the international community, which abounds with fear about the lack of awareness, protection, hospitalization and treatment.

However, Taiwan does not have time to be afraid.

Since Taiwan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 21, a research report published by Johns Hopkins University estimated that the nation would have the second-highest number of imported COVID-19 cases due to its proximity to China.

It has been more than a month since that prediction and Taiwan has managed to keep the number of confirmed cases to 47, as of yesterday.

On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, the US — under the pressure of free population flow — has reported 607 confirmed cases of COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.

Although the number of confirmed cases is not necessarily a sign of a nation’s disease-prevention capabilities, a rising number of infections could become a source of public fear.

As the TAIPEI Act is likely to be passed by both houses of Congress, Taiwan should adopt a more active role and take the initiative in providing feedback on its disease-prevention experience to help its friend.

This is the stance Taiwan should take and the obligation that Taiwan should fulfill in protecting itself and providing assistance to US, a friendly nation.

Shih Ya-hsuan is an associate professor of geography at National Kaohsiung Normal University.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming