The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) yesterday raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point and sees it climbing to at least 4 percent, cementing its place at the forefront of global tightening.
The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee lifted the official cash rate (OCR) to 3 percent as expected, while increasing and bringing forward its forecast rate peak.
“RBNZ communication today was strikingly hawkish,” said Andrew Ticehurst, senior economist and rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Many market participants appear to have been on the look-out for a potential dovish pivot today” and had to adjust.
Photo: AP / New Zealand Herald
New Zealand policymakers are trying to strike the same balance as their US Federal Reserve counterparts: rein in the fastest inflation in more than a generation without cratering the economy. While unemployment has edged up and house prices are falling, consumption is holding up and supporting growth.
New Zealand’s 2.75 percentage points of hikes in the past 10 months are the most aggressive tightening cycle it has delivered since pioneering inflation targeting more than 30 years ago. It currently exceeds the Fed and Bank of Canada’s 2.25 points.
“Our view is that sitting around that 4 percent official cash rate level buys the Monetary Policy Committee right now significant comfort that we would have done enough to see inflation back to our remit,” RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr told reporters after the decision, referring to the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent target.
The RBNZ’s updated forecasts yesterday showed the OCR peaking at 4.1 percent in the second quarter of next year versus a May estimate of 3.95 percent in the third quarter of that year. The new track shows the OCR gradually declining from 2024.
“The committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment,” the RBNZ said in a statement. “Core consumer price inflation remains too high and labor resources remain scarce.”
New Zealand’s inflation is running at 7.3 percent, the fastest pace in 32 years. The central bank predicted it would slow to 5.8 percent by the end of this year — higher than the 5.5 percent seen in May.
Inflation would ease to 3.8 percent by the end of next year and would not return to the midpoint of the target until the middle of 2024, it said.
Meanwhile, wages are rising at the fastest pace since 2008 and set to further accelerate as firms struggle to secure labor.
The bank projects annual average economic growth of 2.8 percent in the year through March next year, slowing to 0.8 percent in the 12 months through March 2024. Previously, it saw 2023-2024 growth of 1.3 percent.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such
Cloud computing equipment company Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which counts Meta Platforms Inc as one of its key customers, is boosting capacity expansion in Malaysia through a new investment of about NT$1.94 billion (US$64.7 million), it said yesterday in a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The investment, which aims to help the company with business development and strategic arrangements, would be made through subsidiary Wiwynn Technology Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a new factory, Wiwynn said in the filing. The announcement came about one-and-a-half months after the company started phase II of its new server printed circuit board assembly (PCBA)