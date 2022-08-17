The leasing market for upscale offices in Taipei has shown resilience, favoring landlords, despite an economic slowdown and a surge in COVID-19 cases, property consultancy Knight Frank LLP said in a report yesterday.
Taipei, Seoul and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, were the only three cities among 23 analyzed in the region where demand for “grade A” office space was strong in the first half, the report said, adding that the others showed cautious sentiment.
Seoul was the top performer by vacancy rate at 1.6 percent last quarter, followed by Taipei’s 2.43 percent as the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak faded, it said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Vacancy rates were 45 percent in Phnom Penh, 28 percent in Kuala Lumpur, 27 percent in Jakarta, 20 percent in Mumbai, India, 19 percent in Manila and above 10 percent in China’s tier-one cities, Knight Frank said, adding that the numbers meant tenants had the upper hand in those markets.
A tech boom in the local market pushed the vacancy rate down to 1.9 percent last quarter, making Taipei one of the few cities with a positive cyclical movement, even amid a spike in virus cases, it said.
Average rent for grade A offices in Taipei rose 1 percent in the April-to-June period, accelerating from a 0.8 percent increase in the first quarter, Knight Frank said.
The trend suggests an end to rent corrections of 7 percent earlier in the pandemic, it said.
Rent rates have returned to pre-outbreak levels in more than 50 percent of the Taipei areas it analyzed, the report said.
For the whole of this year, rent increases might surpass 2 percent, it said.
Taipei had a healthy showing even with some cryptocurrency firms downsizing or exiting the market amid wild financial market swings, interest rate hikes and rising inflation, it said.
Monthly rents averaged NT$4,039 per ping (3.3m2) in the city’s prime Xinyi District (信義), up from NT$3,847 per ping three months earlier, it said.
The leasing market in Taipei would remain vibrant, as labor shortages and price increases for building materials have prompted developers to suspend or postpone construction of new office buildings, which would ease rent correction pressure compared with if a large supply were to become available next year, Knight Frank said.
A full reopening of Taiwan’s borders would help attract foreign investment, boosting demand for office space, it said.
In the meantime, landlords are adopting coworking business models to enhance floor efficiency and rent income, it said.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such