Thailand’s economy grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter as returning foreign tourists failed to offset high inflation and concerns over regional tensions, the country’s main economic agency said yesterday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, although visitor numbers are slowly improving with the relaxation of travel rules since May.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tension over Taiwan could put any economic recovery at risk, the Thai Office of National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) said.
Photo: AP
“We have to continue monitoring to see how long counteraction from China over Taiwan will last,” NESDC Secretary General Danucha Pichayanan said, referring to Chinese military exercises around Taiwan proper, which Beijing initiated after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on Aug. 2 and 3.
“The relaxing of our COVID controls, the recovery of tourism are factors that support the growth,” he said.
The agency said that GDP rose 2.5 percent in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year earlier — well below the anticipated growth of 3 percent.
The NESDC also revised the expected full-year growth rate from 2.5 to 3.5 percent to 2.7 to 3.2 percent.
Kasikorn Research Center economist Charl Kengchon called the results a “mixed bag,” with the tourism boost failing to lift growth.
“I think that is because inflation hit a 14-year high in June, so it is a drag on spending both [in the] household sector and business,” he said.
Inflation in June reached 7.7 percent and was at 6.5 percent for the quarter, the NESDC said.
The effects of the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Taiwan Strait were also a worry, affecting supply chains, Charl said.
“We expect Thailand exports to cool in tandem with the global economic growth next year, so we have to rely so much on tourism,” he said.
Thailand welcomed about 40 million people annually before the pandemic, and has set ambitious targets on arrivals for the coming year in the hope of coaxing life back into the damaged tourist sector.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
With a tantalizing array of satay chicken, wok-fried mud crab and chilled tiger prawns, the dinner buffet at Singapore’s Grand Hyatt hotel typically sets diners back about US$70. Those on a tighter budget and with an eye on sustainability can fill a box for one-tenth of that price. Across Asia, tech start-ups are taking food otherwise destined for landfill and providing discounted meals through mobile phone apps. About one-third of food is lost or wasted every year globally, and the mountains of waste are estimated to cause 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions such as methane, the UN says.
MAJOR REVENUE CONTRIBUTOR: The company said that it expects revenue this year to increase annually due to an improved smart consumer electronics outlook Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said revenue this quarter would be flat from last quarter, despite new phone models launched by key customers, as the market faces weakening demand. The iPhone assembler, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said it is cautious about its business outlook, given mounting uncertainty regarding geopolitical tensions, soaring inflation and COVID-19 flare-ups, but still expects revenue this quarter to be higher than the NT$1.4 trillion (US$46.67 billion) it reported a year earlier. The forecast came as the company posted record second-quarter net profit of NT$33.29 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year from NT$29.78 billion.