Cloud computing equipment company Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), which counts Meta Platforms Inc as one of its key customers, is boosting capacity expansion in Malaysia through a new investment of about NT$1.94 billion (US$64.7 million), it said yesterday in a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The investment, which aims to help the company with business development and strategic arrangements, would be made through subsidiary Wiwynn Technology Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to build a new factory, Wiwynn said in the filing.
The announcement came about one-and-a-half months after the company started phase II of its new server printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) plant for cloud data centers at the Senai Airport City industrial development in Malaysia’s Johor state.
Photo courtesy of Wiwynn Corp
With the new server PCBA plant, Malaysia would become one of Wiwynn’s manufacturing hubs, providing complete services from PCBA to rack integration to address surging demand from hyperscale data centers, it said.
Wiwynn said it plans to complete phase I construction of the facilities — a server rack integration plant — in the first quarter of next year, followed by the PCBA plant in 2024.
Wiwynn is a subsidiary of notebook computer maker Wistron Corp (緯創), which owns about a 44 percent stake in the server manufacturer.
Wiwynn, based in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), posted a record-high net profit of NT$3.56 billion last quarter, a 54.3 percent increase from NT$2.31 billion in the second quarter last year, the company said in a statement released earlier this month.
Earnings per share rose to NT$20.38 last quarter, up from NT$13.2 a year ago.
Revenue soared 46.62 percent to a record high NT$75.06 billion during the quarter ending on June 30, compared with NT$51.29 billion in the same period last year.
Wiwynn expected the growth momentum for cloud-based data centers to extend into the second half of the year, as companies accelerate digital transformation and adopt artificial intelligence applications, the statement said.
The company said it would continue investing in expanding capacity in Taiwan, North America and Southeastern Asia in response to market uncertainty and supply chain risks.
The company is also seeking closer collaboration with customers and supply chain suppliers to maintain resilient operations, it added.
