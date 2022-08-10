Boeing cleared to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is satisfied with changes Boeing Co has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries.

American Airlines Group Inc said it expects to get its first new 787 in more than 15 months as early as Wednesday.

The FAA announcement confirmed reports late last month and came days after the agency’s acting chief met with safety inspectors who oversee Boeing.

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac at a Boeing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, on March 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters

It said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen wanted to hear about steps Boeing has taken to fix manufacturing problems and ensure independence for employees who work with regulators.

Production of the big, two-aisle 787 has been marred by several problems, including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite skin, and use of unapproved titanium parts from a supplier in Italy.

Those issues prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the past two years, and about 120 have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process.

The FAA said it would inspect each plane before it is approved for delivery.

American Airlines was hit particularly hard by the halt in deliveries. Earlier this year, it delayed some planned international flights, because Boeing was not able to deliver the planes on schedule.

The airline on Monday said that its newest 787 would come from a Boeing factory in South Carolina and is expected to begin carrying passengers “in the coming weeks.”

It said that would make 47 active 787s in its fleet, with another 42 on order.