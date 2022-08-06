World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Bank lifts forecasts

The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday lifted its inflation and wage growth forecasts while predicting that unemployment would remain under 4 percent through the middle of 2024. Headline inflation is expected to reach 7.75 percent by December, the central bank said in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. The headline and core measures are predicted to remain well above the bank’s 2 to 3 percent target over the next year before hitting the top of its band at the end of the forecast period in December 2024. The outlook assumes the cash rate will rise to 3 percent by December from 1.85 percent at present and then “decline a little” by the end of 2024, it said.

INDONESIA

Expansion beats estimates

The economy expanded better than estimates in the second quarter, powered by a commodity-led exports boom and robust spending that could nudge Bank Indonesia to begin its rate liftoff. GDP grew 5.44 percent in the three months to June from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia said yesterday. That is the fastest increase in four quarters and beats the median estimate of a 5.17 percent gain in a Bloomberg survey. Compared with the previous quarter, GDP expanded 3.72 percent, beating the consensus for a 3.47 percent rise. Southeast Asia’s largest economy is steadily gaining momentum after a broader reopening that spurred mobility and travel especially during the Ramadan and Eid holidays. Growth in private consumption, which makes up more than half of domestic output, quickened to 5.51 percent last quarter from 4.34 percent in the January-March period.

FOOD

FAO index declines

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) world price index declined again last month, edging further away from record highs in March. The index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2. Last month’s index was still 13.1 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up by the impact of the invasion of Ukraine, adverse weather, and high production and transport costs. A bleak global economic outlook, currency volatility and high fertilizer prices — which can affect future production and farmers’ livelihoods — all pose serious strains for global food security, FAO lead economist Maximo Torero said.

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba avoids contraction

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) posted better results than many investors feared, avoiding a sharp sales contraction while signaling an improvement in Chinese consumer sentiment in the past few months. Revenue shrank for the first time on record in the June quarter, albeit by a fractional amount that was less than analysts projected. China’s e-commerce leader reported revenue of 205.6 billion yuan (US$30.4 billion) in the June quarter, enough to beat projections for 204 billion yuan. Net income fell 50 percent to 22.7 billion yuan, even after Alibaba trimmed losses at newer businesses such as local services and the cloud. Alibaba is still grappling with the fallout from nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns and a near-economic contraction in China. Still, consumption began recovering from June and quickened last month, Alibaba chief executive officer Daniel Zhang (張勇) said.