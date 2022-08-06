AUSTRALIA
Bank lifts forecasts
The Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday lifted its inflation and wage growth forecasts while predicting that unemployment would remain under 4 percent through the middle of 2024. Headline inflation is expected to reach 7.75 percent by December, the central bank said in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy. The headline and core measures are predicted to remain well above the bank’s 2 to 3 percent target over the next year before hitting the top of its band at the end of the forecast period in December 2024. The outlook assumes the cash rate will rise to 3 percent by December from 1.85 percent at present and then “decline a little” by the end of 2024, it said.
INDONESIA
Expansion beats estimates
The economy expanded better than estimates in the second quarter, powered by a commodity-led exports boom and robust spending that could nudge Bank Indonesia to begin its rate liftoff. GDP grew 5.44 percent in the three months to June from a year earlier, Statistics Indonesia said yesterday. That is the fastest increase in four quarters and beats the median estimate of a 5.17 percent gain in a Bloomberg survey. Compared with the previous quarter, GDP expanded 3.72 percent, beating the consensus for a 3.47 percent rise. Southeast Asia’s largest economy is steadily gaining momentum after a broader reopening that spurred mobility and travel especially during the Ramadan and Eid holidays. Growth in private consumption, which makes up more than half of domestic output, quickened to 5.51 percent last quarter from 4.34 percent in the January-March period.
FOOD
FAO index declines
The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) world price index declined again last month, edging further away from record highs in March. The index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2. Last month’s index was still 13.1 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up by the impact of the invasion of Ukraine, adverse weather, and high production and transport costs. A bleak global economic outlook, currency volatility and high fertilizer prices — which can affect future production and farmers’ livelihoods — all pose serious strains for global food security, FAO lead economist Maximo Torero said.
E-COMMERCE
Alibaba avoids contraction
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) posted better results than many investors feared, avoiding a sharp sales contraction while signaling an improvement in Chinese consumer sentiment in the past few months. Revenue shrank for the first time on record in the June quarter, albeit by a fractional amount that was less than analysts projected. China’s e-commerce leader reported revenue of 205.6 billion yuan (US$30.4 billion) in the June quarter, enough to beat projections for 204 billion yuan. Net income fell 50 percent to 22.7 billion yuan, even after Alibaba trimmed losses at newer businesses such as local services and the cloud. Alibaba is still grappling with the fallout from nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns and a near-economic contraction in China. Still, consumption began recovering from June and quickened last month, Alibaba chief executive officer Daniel Zhang (張勇) said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has decided to slow down its 3-nanometer chip production as Intel Corp, one of its major customers, plans to push back the launch of its new Meteor Lake tGPU chipsets to the end of next year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means Intel has canceled almost all of the 3-nanometer capacity booked for next year, with only a small amount of wafer input remaining for engineering verification, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. Based on Intel’s original schedule, TSMC was to start producing the new chipsets in
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it