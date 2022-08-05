Italy is close to clinching a deal initially worth US$5 billion with Intel Corp to build an advanced semiconductor packaging and assembly plant in the country, two sources briefed on discussions said yesterday.
Intel’s investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the US chipmaker earlier this year to invest US$88 billion in building capacity across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on Asian chip imports and ease a supply crunch that has curbed output in the region’s strategic auto sector.
Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the sources said the government of outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was working to have an agreement in place by the end of this month, ahead of a snap national election scheduled for Sept. 25.
Photo: Reuters
Sources have previously told Reuters that Rome is ready to fund as much as 40 percent of Intel’s total investment in Italy, which is expected to rise over time from the initial US$5 billion.
Draghi’s office and Intel declined to comment.
The factory would use new technologies to weave together full chips out of tiles.
Intel and the government have shortlisted possible sites in two Italian regions, the sources said, with one of them saying they would be in the northern regions of Piedmont and Veneto.
A final decision on where to build the facility is yet to be made, both sources said. The Lombardy, Puglia and Sicily regions had also been considered initially.
The total size of Intel’s investment and how Italy plans to fund its share is not yet clear.
Under the so-called Chips Act aimed at funding innovative semiconductor facilities, the European Commission early this year said it had made available 15 billion euros (US$15.3 billion) in additional public and private investment by 2030. This is on top of 30 billion euros of public investments already planned from NextGenerationEU, Horizon Europe and national budgets.
Rome has so far set aside 4.15 billion euros until 2030 to attract chipmakers and invest in new industrial applications of innovative technologies.
The government is also in talks with French-Italian STMicroelectronics NV, US-based MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Israeli Tower Semiconductor Ltd, which Intel bought earlier this year.
STMicroelectronics last month signed a pact with GlobalFoundries Inc to build a US$5.7 billion chip factory in France.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four