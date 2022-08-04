Nintendo Co yesterday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings as a weaker yen failed to offset declining hardware and software sales.
The Kyoto-based company reported operating profit of ￥101.7 billion (US$763 million) and sales of ￥307.5 billion in the three months to the end of June, missing average analyst estimates of ￥115.2 billion and ￥332.1 billion respectively.
The company said manufacturing bottlenecks affected Switch sales and its production is behind schedule.
Photo: AFP
It expects to catch up on production from the late summer.
Software sales declined to 41.4 million from 45.3 million in the same period a year earlier, while Switch units fell to 3.43 million units from 4.45 million.
The results echoed those of fellow console maker Sony Group Corp, which last week cut its full-year PlayStation division profit outlook 16 percent after significantly reduced games sales in the previous quarter.
Nintendo, whose flagship Switch console can be used both at home and on the move, appears to have also suffered from the loss of stay-at-home demand from COVID-19, which Sony blamed for the reduced playing time on its platform.
The weak yen made a bigger contribution for Nintendo, whose costs are largely denominated in its home currency.
US gamers spent 13 percent less on video games in the second quarter of this year compared with last year, industry group NPD said.
The impact was more strongly felt by Sony, which reported that play time across PlayStation products was down 15 percent in the period.
Switch software sales are expected to accelerate toward this year’s end with holiday-season releases of new entries in the blockbuster Pokemon and Splatoon franchises.
“For a 5.5-year-old system, the Switch is still performing remarkably well,” said industry analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games. “Nintendo’s software pipeline for this calendar year is chock-full of blockbusters like Splatoon 3. I am not worried about Nintendo, at least not for 2022.”
Hardware remains a pain point for the company, as prolonged component shortages and this year’s elevated materials costs are likely to put pressure on its outlook.
Nintendo stuck to its forecast to sell 21 million units of the handheld-hybrid console, down from 23 million in the previous year.
ADDITIONAL MEASURES: Washington is raising its restrictions on chipmakers in China to 14 nanometers, sources said, which might also affect TSMC plants The US is tightening restrictions on China’s access to chipmaking gear, two major equipment suppliers have said, underscoring Washington’s accelerating efforts to curb Beijing’s economic ambitions. Washington had banned the sale of most gear that can fabricate chips of 10 nanometers or better to Chinese firm Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) without a license. Now it has expanded that barrier to equipment that can make anything more advanced than 14 nanometers, Lam Research Corp chief executive officer Tim Archer told analysts. The moratorium likely extends beyond SMIC and includes other fabrication plants run by contract chipmakers operating in China, including
Aptera Motors Inc cofounder Chris Anthony, left, and Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp chairwoman Sandy Wang pose for a photograph next to an Aptera three-wheeled solar electric vehicle at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Formosa AdvEnergy yesterday signed an agreement to supply batteries for Aptera Motors’ solar electric vehicles. Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp, another unit of Formosa Plastics Group, will also jointly develop a new generation of lithium iron phosphate batteries with Aptera Motors, the companies said.
China has begun a series of investigations into key figures responsible for shaping chip policy and investment, raising questions about the impact on Beijing’s blueprint for challenging US dominance of a US$550 billion industry. The top anti-graft agency this week launched an investigation into the minister who spearheads the country’s plan to build a world-class chip industry and wean itself off US silicon. Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing (肖亞慶), whose agency oversees giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Xiaomi Corp (小米), became the most senior sitting cabinet member to face a disciplinary probe in almost four
INDUSTRY CLUSTER: The company was invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for an industrial park in the city, where officials hope to establish a semiconductor hub Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that the construction of a planned 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung would start later this year. The chipmaker’s comments came after the Kaohsiung City Government invited the company to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Nanzih Technology Industrial Park (楠梓科技產業園區), where the new plant is to be built. The park would sit on the former site of a naphtha cracking plant owned by state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油). Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) yesterday did not confirm whether work on the Nanzih industrial park would begin on Sunday, but said it