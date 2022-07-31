Oil fell for a second consecutive month as a deteriorating demand outlook offset concerns about tight physical supplies.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery on Friday rose 2.28 percent to US$98.62, bringing this week’s gain to 4.14 percent.
Brent crude for September delivery rose 2.1 percent to US$103.97, up 0.75 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Futures nevertheless recorded their first back-to-back monthly decline since 2020 as fears of an economic slowdown fueled bearish sentiment across markets.
The US economy shrank for a second quarter as rampant inflation undercut consumer spending, while Citigroup Inc said there are signs the oil market is moderating.
Still, Exxon Mobil Corp does not see any signs of major fuel demand destruction.
“I wouldn’t tell you that we’re seeing something that would say we are in a recession, or near recession,” Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods said.
While oil has given up most of the gains seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the US benchmark is still up more than 30 percent this year. The surge in energy prices has underpinned oil producer earnings, with Exxon and Chevron Corp joining Shell PLC with record profits. A weaker US dollar has also helped to boost commodity prices.
“The underlying fundamentals for oil still remain quite strong,” said Edward Bell, senior director of market economics at Emirates NBD Bank PJSC. “There are serious risks around supply: sanctions on Russia that will kick in more meaningfully later this year, OPEC+ topping out in terms of what it can add to the market and the supply response in the US not coming on.”
Oil production in Texas and New Mexico dipped in May, US government data showed, in the latest sign that growth is slowing the prolific Permian Basin. Growth has largely stalled even as producers add drilling rigs due to rising inflation in everything from labor to equipment costs.
The spread between WTI and Brent, also known as the arb, has widened as a reduction in Russian crude flows tightened markets in Europe. The global benchmark was at a premium of around US$11 to US crude, compared with about US$6 at the start of the month.
The move is exacerbated by Brent crude’s September contract expiry, but the October spread is also wide at about US$7 a barrel.
“With no major signs of fuel demand destruction, oil seems like it will soon find a home above the US$100 a barrel mark,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said.
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to launch services from Taoyuan to Singapore later this month and is planning to offer more weekly flights to Southeast Asia, as it expects a rebound in travel demand, the carrier said on Friday. StarLux is optimistic that international travel will recover in the second half of the year, as Taiwan has begun relaxing COVID-19 border controls, general manager Glenn Chai (翟健華) said. The airline wants to provide more flights to satisfy rising demand, he added. The carrier is to offer three flights per week from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, as the city-state has
FALLOUT: The state-run fund owns about 10% of Roo Hsing’s shares, which plunged after the world’s largest jeans provider announced that it was in major financial trouble The National Development Fund (NDF) has taken legal steps to protect its stake in struggling Roo Hsing Co (如興), a major local garment maker and vendor, the National Development Council said yesterday. The state-run fund, established by the council to support the nation’s industrial sector, owns about 10 percent of Roo Hsing’s shares after taking part in a capital increase plan in 2017. The fund paid NT$18.6 per share, or nearly NT$1.5 billion (US$50.14 million), to help Roo Hsing acquire China-based JD United Manufacturing Corp Ltd (玖地製造), a move that enabled Roo Hsing to become the world’s largest provider of jeans to