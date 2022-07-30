World Business Quick Take

Agencies





EUROPE

Inflation hits all-time high

Eurozone inflation climbed to another all-time high, supporting calls for the Central Bank to follow up its first interest rate increase since 2011 with another big move. Consumer prices so far this month jumped 8.9 percent from a year earlier — up from 8.6 percent last month and driven once again by soaring energy and food costs. The number overshot the expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, who saw a gain of 8.7 percent. After slowing last month, a gauge of underlying inflation that excludes energy and food also hit a record of 4 percent. The intensifying price pressures prompted the Central Bank to surprise economists by delivering a half-point increase in its deposit rate this month.

ELECTRONICS

Sony downgrades outlook

Sony Group Corp downgraded its profit outlook for the fiscal year, with its PlayStation division expected to contribute less than previously forecast. The Tokyo-based entertainment conglomerate yesterday said that it now expects ￥1.11 trillion (US$8.3 billion) in operating profit, down from ￥1.16 trillion previously. The gaming and network services group, which houses the PlayStation business, accounted for the full revision, which was down from ￥305 billion to ￥255 billion. Sony cited costs related to its acquisition of Bungie Inc and lower expectations for third-party software sales on the platform as reason for the change. Sony’s second-quarter operating profit beat estimates, coming in at ￥307 billion, higher than the average analyst estimate of ￥286.7 billion. The outlook downgrade came after Sony’s hardware production was limited by supply chain bottlenecks exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

TECHNOLOGY

Smartphone shipments fall

Global smartphone shipments last quarter fell to their lowest in two years after consumer confidence was sapped by inflation and recession fears. The quarter saw a 9 percent drop to about 290 million units shipped, market trackers Canalys and Counterpoint said, with Chinese vendors leading the declines. Market leader Samsung Electronics Co retained the top spot with about 62 million units, while Apple Inc held second, followed by Xiaomi Corp (小米), Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃). The Chinese trio each registered double-digit percentage drops in shipments, with Xiaomi down 25 percent. Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing took a toll on domestic sales in China, while the wider market is now challenged by a glut of lower-priced devices and reluctant consumers, the analysts said.

UNITED STATES

Economy contracts in Q2

The economy contracted for a second straight quarter between April and last month, official data released on Thursday showed, adding fuel to recession fears and creating a headache for President Joe Biden ahead of midterm elections. GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter, following a bigger drop in the first three months of the year, the Department of Commerce said. Biden said the economy is “on the right path,” despite the slowdown, touting the strong labor market. After a 1.6 percent decline in the first quarter, the report said the slowdown in the second quarter was largely due to drops in government spending and private spending in vehicles and housing, despite an increase in exports. Personal consumption expenditures continued to rise, although slower than in the previous quarter, the data showed.