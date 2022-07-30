EUROPE
Inflation hits all-time high
Eurozone inflation climbed to another all-time high, supporting calls for the Central Bank to follow up its first interest rate increase since 2011 with another big move. Consumer prices so far this month jumped 8.9 percent from a year earlier — up from 8.6 percent last month and driven once again by soaring energy and food costs. The number overshot the expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, who saw a gain of 8.7 percent. After slowing last month, a gauge of underlying inflation that excludes energy and food also hit a record of 4 percent. The intensifying price pressures prompted the Central Bank to surprise economists by delivering a half-point increase in its deposit rate this month.
ELECTRONICS
Sony downgrades outlook
Sony Group Corp downgraded its profit outlook for the fiscal year, with its PlayStation division expected to contribute less than previously forecast. The Tokyo-based entertainment conglomerate yesterday said that it now expects ￥1.11 trillion (US$8.3 billion) in operating profit, down from ￥1.16 trillion previously. The gaming and network services group, which houses the PlayStation business, accounted for the full revision, which was down from ￥305 billion to ￥255 billion. Sony cited costs related to its acquisition of Bungie Inc and lower expectations for third-party software sales on the platform as reason for the change. Sony’s second-quarter operating profit beat estimates, coming in at ￥307 billion, higher than the average analyst estimate of ￥286.7 billion. The outlook downgrade came after Sony’s hardware production was limited by supply chain bottlenecks exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
TECHNOLOGY
Smartphone shipments fall
Global smartphone shipments last quarter fell to their lowest in two years after consumer confidence was sapped by inflation and recession fears. The quarter saw a 9 percent drop to about 290 million units shipped, market trackers Canalys and Counterpoint said, with Chinese vendors leading the declines. Market leader Samsung Electronics Co retained the top spot with about 62 million units, while Apple Inc held second, followed by Xiaomi Corp (小米), Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃). The Chinese trio each registered double-digit percentage drops in shipments, with Xiaomi down 25 percent. Prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing took a toll on domestic sales in China, while the wider market is now challenged by a glut of lower-priced devices and reluctant consumers, the analysts said.
UNITED STATES
Economy contracts in Q2
The economy contracted for a second straight quarter between April and last month, official data released on Thursday showed, adding fuel to recession fears and creating a headache for President Joe Biden ahead of midterm elections. GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter, following a bigger drop in the first three months of the year, the Department of Commerce said. Biden said the economy is “on the right path,” despite the slowdown, touting the strong labor market. After a 1.6 percent decline in the first quarter, the report said the slowdown in the second quarter was largely due to drops in government spending and private spending in vehicles and housing, despite an increase in exports. Personal consumption expenditures continued to rise, although slower than in the previous quarter, the data showed.
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted
Sixteen-year-olds going crazy over their favorite Bollywood actor is one thing, but teenagers behaving hysterically on seeing a science tutor on stage? That is the kind of superstardom that Alakh Pandey, the 30-year-old cofounder of Physics Wallah, has built up in India’s small cities and villages, starting eight years ago with nothing more than a white board and a YouTube channel, which has since been viewed 1.4 billion times. With more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store, Pandey’s low-cost tutoring app — known as PW — became a unicorn last month with a US$1.1 billion valuation. It raised US$100
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is to launch services from Taoyuan to Singapore later this month and is planning to offer more weekly flights to Southeast Asia, as it expects a rebound in travel demand, the carrier said on Friday. StarLux is optimistic that international travel will recover in the second half of the year, as Taiwan has begun relaxing COVID-19 border controls, general manager Glenn Chai (翟健華) said. The airline wants to provide more flights to satisfy rising demand, he added. The carrier is to offer three flights per week from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport, as the city-state has