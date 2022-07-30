China Airlines to raise passenger services by 40%

POKEMON-THEMED JET: An Airbus A321 would be painted with characters of the Japanese firm, which for the first time teams up with a foreign airline China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) is planning to offer 40 percent more passenger flights this quarter than last quarter, as air travel demand is rising, the company said yesterday as it announced the launch of a Pokemon-themed jet. The airline is planning to paint one of its Airbus A321neo planes with a livery representing the Japanese animation, video game and mobile game franchise, China Airlines told a news conference in Taipei. Eleven Pokemon characters would be depicted on the fuselage, including Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Snorlax, while the Poke Ball, which players use to capture the characters in the games, would be depicted

By Kao Shih-ching