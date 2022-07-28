Switzerland-based mining and commodity trading giant Glencore PLC has agreed to supply coal to a Japanese customer at one of the highest prices ever paid by the nation, threatening to further accelerate inflation.
Nippon Steel Corp agreed on a supply deal through March next year with Glencore for power plant coal at US$375 per tonne, said people with knowledge of the deal who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
The agreement is three times more expensive than similar deals struck last year and is likely one of the costliest coal contracts ever signed by a Japanese company, one of the people said.
Photo: Reuters
Spokespeople for Glencore and Nippon Steel declined to comment.
Global competition for coal and natural gas is escalating as power generators move to secure additional fuel shipments amid an energy crunch.
Utilities are curbing imports from Russia due to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, tightening the amount of available supply and sending prices surging.
Japan has been struggling with strained electricity supplies and high demand during a heat wave over the past few weeks.
Nippon Steel, which uses fuel to power its industrial sites and supplies electricity to Japan’s grid, earlier this month purchased the country’s most expensive ever natural gas shipment.
Glencore is the world’s top coal shipper, and profits from the power plant fuel are at an all-time high.
The resource giant is on course for a record year as it cashes in on soaring prices and volatility.
The Glencore deal might be used as the benchmark price for other annual supplies by thermal coal users in Asia, the people said.
That would boost the cost to generate electricity, and threaten to increase power bills for businesses and households.
Australian Newcastle coal futures closed at US$410.45 per tonne on Tuesday on ICE Futures Europe, after setting a record earlier this year.
European coal futures for next year rallied to an all-time high on Tuesday as Russia threatens to curb gas supplies to the continent.
Separately, Rio Tinto Group reported a sharp decline in profits in the first half of the year and cut its dividend in half, in the latest sign that a bonanza era of record returns across the mining industry is nearing an end.
A year earlier, the world’s biggest producers were enjoying supersized returns, after key commodities such as iron ore and copper surged.
Now, profit margins are being squeezed as recessionary worries drive prices lower while costs across the sector are ballooning.
Rio reported underlying earnings of US$8.6 billion in the first half, missing the average analyst estimate and down from a record US$12.2 billion last year.
The company is planning to pay a US$4.3 billion dividend compared with US$9.1 billion it returned a year earlier.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Global shipments of iPhone 14-series smartphones are forecast to reach 85 million units by the end of the year after Apple Inc launches its next-generation models later this year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note yesterday. Shipments by Apple’s major iPhone assemblers — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) — are expected to reach 22 million units by the end of this quarter and add another 63 million units next quarter, Yuanta said. Hon Hai is also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) on the global market. Despite no order
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,