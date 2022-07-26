The industrial production index rose 0.73 percent year-on-year to 136.04 last month, its slowest pace in more than two years, dragged by sluggish demand for consumer electronics amid rising economic headwinds, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The ministry said it expects industrial production to decelerate to a single-digit percentage in the second half of the year, compared with a double-digit percentage expansion registered in the same period last year.
“We are still expecting positive growth this month. The growth in the following period will be by a single-digit percentage, partly because of a high basis of comparison last year,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) told an online news briefing.
Photo: CNA
The nation’s industrial production performance is largely tied to the global economy as 55 percent of Taiwanese goods are exported overseas, Huang said.
Except for notebook computer and smartphone makers, exporters of chips and raw materials such as basic metals, chemicals and plastics were also affected by slowdowns in consumer electronics, Huang said.
Most of their customers were undergoing inventory corrections after overstocking amid fears of supply disruptions, he added.
The production index for electronic component production climbed 3.54 percent annually last month, led by the semiconductor sub-index, which rose 7.68 percent to its strongest June performance following 32 consecutive months of expansion, ministry data showed.
The growth was fueled by robust demand for automotive chips and chips for high-performance computing devices, such as servers and networking applications, the ministry said.
The production sub-index for displays and related products plummeted 35.16 percent annually, the deepest slump in about 13 years, due to greater exposure to declines in the consumer electronics market, it said.
The production index for computers and other electronics soared 19.5 percent, marking the best June performance ever, driven by higher demand for servers, routers and wireless communications equipment, it said.
Production in the petrochemicals sector shrank 10.98 percent, mainly due to competition from Chinese rivals and as some equipment was under annual maintenance, while the production of rubber material, polypropylene, ethylene glycol and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene was affected by the regular checkups, it said.
The production index for the machinery sector contracted 2.83 percent, which the ministry attributed to a slowing global economy and excessive inventory.
The production index for basic metals plunged 11.3 percent as major steelmakers suspended production due to annual maintenance, while the index for vehicles and auto parts increased 0.26 percent, benefiting from rising demand for sedans due to an extension of a reduction in commodity tax, the ministry said.
A chip shortage continued to limit production growth, it added.
SEVEN NANOMETERS: A SMIC customer presented a chip on its Web site, saying mass production at the company, sanctioned by the US, started in July last year Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker. The Shanghai-based manufacturer is shipping bitcoin-mining semiconductors built using 7 nanometer technology, industry watcher TechInsights wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. That would be well ahead of SMIC’s established 14 nanometer technology, a measure of fabrication complexity in which narrower transistor widths help produce faster and more efficient chips. Since late 2020, the US has barred the unlicensed sale to the Chinese firm of equipment that can be used to fabricate semiconductors of 10 nanometers
TEN-YEAR BAN: Chipmakers receiving subsidies under the US CHIPS Act are to have their China investments restricted, a condition that would apply to the firm’s Texas fab GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it would adhere to US regulations and subsidy conditions as it looks to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas, pending passage of a US bill to fund new chip facilities in the country. “Government regulation certainly is one of many factors we have to consider when making a new investment in a country,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told an online investors’ conference arranged by the Taipei Exchange. “If we enjoy a country’s subsidies, we will follow regulations,” she added. For security reasons, Washington is looking to restrict chipmakers that
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth
Uni-President Group’s (統一集團) acquisition of Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) is not likely to hurt consumers, but rather result in lower prices driven by more competition among major Taiwanese supermarket chains, marketing experts said yesterday. Uni-President on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Carrefour Taiwan for NT$29 billion (US$970.22 million). Added to the 40 percent stake it already owned, the hypermarket chain now has complete ownership of Carrefour Taiwan. The deal has sparked concern that it would give Uni-President and its main competitor, PX Mart Co (全聯實業), greater leverage to raise prices of daily necessities. Such increases are unlikely,