The Asian Development Bank (ADB) cut this year’s GDP growth forecast in developing regions of Asia as China’s “zero COVID” approach to containing the virus creates ripple effects on regional supply chains and economic development.
The bank expects the region to grow 4.6 percent this year compared with an earlier forecast of 5.2 percent, it said in a report yesterday.
Growth in China, a key part of the developing Asia bloc, is expected to be weaker at 4 percent this year against a previous 5 percent expansion.
Photo: AFP
The bank also slashed the forecast for East Asia — a region that includes Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea — to 3.8 percent from 4.7 percent.
South Asia’s growth forecast was lowered to 6.5 percent from 7 percent for this year, and to 7.1 percent from 7.4 percent for next year, given the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and high inflation and associated monetary tightening in India.
Economic risks to Asia are “elevated and mainly associated with external factors,” the bank said, adding that tighter monetary policies from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks, as well as worsening fallout from the war in Ukraine, could hurt growth.
Supply snarls from China’s latest round of lockdowns and growth slowdown there also pose downside risks to the region, the bank said.
“Because China is so critical to many of the supply chains in the region, that has effects on other economies, and that explains part of the slowdown broadly,” ADB chief economist Albert Park said yesterday.
China’s outlook has been clouded by restrictions the country has imposed to control COVID-19 outbreaks, along with an ongoing crisis in the property market.
Economic growth slowed sharply to 0.4 percent in the second quarter, when dozens of cities, including Shanghai and Changchun, imposed lockdowns.
Many economists expect China is likely to miss this year’s 5.5 percent economic growth target by a significant margin.
GDP is expected to increase 3.9 percent this year from a year earlier, an estimate from the latest Bloomberg survey of economists showed.
That is down from the prior survey estimate of 4.1 percent, as the nation’s “zero COVID” policy, a crisis in the property sector and a darkening global outlook continue to weigh on the economy.
For Asia more broadly, Park said the 4.6 percent forecast for the region points to a “pretty steady recovery from the pandemic.”
“Many countries are still recovering demand as COVID-19 has been pretty well managed this year,” Park said. “We’re seeing an underlying increase in demand that’s also driving recovery, as well as good export performance.”
That recovery supported the case for a marginal increase in this year’s forecast for Southeast Asia to 5 percent from 4.9 percent, with some economies in the region seeing benefits from domestic demand following lifts of COVID-19 curbs.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth