E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), one of Asia’s leading financial services organizations, based in Taipei, has joined the RE100 initiative and committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity across its global operations by 2040, the company said on Tuesday.
“We are delighted to welcome E.Sun to RE100. By committing to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2040, E.Sun joins over 300 of the world’s leading businesses committed to driving market change. This sends a powerful message that renewable electricity makes good business sense, and we encourage others to follow,” said Sam Kimmins, head of RE100 at The Climate Group.
To accelerate change toward zero-carbon electricity through the power of finance and investment, RE100 set further criteria within financial sectors, including management of its financed emissions impacts, phasing out financing of coal-powered energy and thermal coal mining, and limiting significant investments in fossil fuels projects.
Photo courtesy of E.Sun Financial Holding Co
RE100 has recognized the need for the financial sector to contribute effectively to the energy transition and to thrive in a future in which carbon emissions are restrained.
“It has been the responsibility and mission of E.Sun to protect this beautiful land since it was founded. Before being approved to become a member of RE100, E.Sun dedicated years of effort to environmental sustainability, including becoming the largest buyer of renewable energy, completing an inventory of carbon emissions from the most crucial investment and loan positions of financial institutions, gradually changing policies and processes for investment and lending, and becoming the first financial institution in Taiwan and second in Asia to pass the review of the Science Based Targets Initiative,” E.Sun Financial president and chief sustainability officer Magi Chen (陳美滿) said.
“E.Sun was the first to commit to phasing out coal-related industries by 2035, and we actively exerted our financial influence by leading the industry in adopting numerous international standards and initiatives. Joining RE100 is an important milestone for E.Sun toward net-zero emissions. In the future, we will continue to guide the net-zero transition of energy systems through financial resources and achieve the world’s common climate goals,” Chen said.
Deeply aware that Taiwanese enterprises are important members of global supply chains, E.Sun extends its influence in sustainability issues through its financial business when facing pressures and challenges to achieve net-zero emissions, it said.
This includes supporting the development of the renewable energy industry through project financing, such as solar power stations, offshore wind farms, onshore wind farms and geothermal energy, the company said.
E.Sun is also the largest issuer of green bonds in Taiwan, it said.
Financial institutions are channeling resources into environmental sustainability and carbon reduction transition projects in the hopes of accelerating the development of renewable energy in Taiwan through the participation of a greater number of enterprises, it said.
E.Sun believes that action brings change, and cooperation allows capabilities to be combined with others to jointly work toward a beautiful homeland with net-zero emissions, it said.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth