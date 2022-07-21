Export orders expanded faster than expected at 9.5 percent year-on-year to US$58.83 billion last month as manufacturers resumed production in China, seeking to clear order backlogs after the country lifted COVID-19 lockdowns in many places, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Last month was the best June on record, bringing second-quarter export orders to US$166.17 billion, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier, which the ministry attributed to accelerating digitalization worldwide and rising demand for emerging technologies such as 5G, high-performance computing and automotive devices.
On a quarterly basis, export orders showed a rare contraction of 4.02 percent from US$173.12 billion in the first quarter, but remained above the ministry’s upper estimate of US$164.3 billion.
Photo: CNA
“This was the first time in history that the nation registered lower second-quarter export orders than in the first quarter, reflecting the effects of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns,” Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told an online news conference.
“The second quarter should be the weakest quarter of the year, as inventory building demand should help boost orders in the third quarter,” she said.
However, macroeconomic headwinds, soaring inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine and COVID-19 flare-ups are factors that could hobble the nation’s export order expansion, she said.
Export orders are expected to drop 3.1 to 5.7 percent month-on-month to between US$55.5 billion and US$57 billion, the ministry said.
That would be an annual growth of 0.4 to 3.1 percent, it said.
“Exporters became more conservative about demand outlook as consumer confidence weakened and demand for consumer electronics sagged,” Huang said.
Orders for electronics components — primarily semiconductors — rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to US$18.75 billion last month, attributable to strong demand for chips used in high-performance computing applications, 5G and automotive electronics, marking the 29 consecutive months of growth.
Orders for information and communications technology products expanded 22 percent year-on-year to US$16.94 billion last month, as manufacturers saw smartphone and laptop orders deferred after China eased COVID-19 restrictions, which helped improve key component availability.
Orders for optoelectronic products slumped for a fourth straight month to US$1.96 billion due to falling demand for flat panels used in TVs and PCs, the ministry said.
Higher inventories contributed to the trend, it added.
Orders for base metals, mainly steel, rose 13.7 percent to US$2.78 billion last month amid inventory corrections and falling steel prices.
Machine tool orders slumped 8.3 percent to US$2.06 billion as manufacturers in China scaled back investment amid an economic slowdown.
Orders for plastic products declined 11.3 percent to US$2.3 billion last month, while those for petrochemical products surged 18.8 percent to US$2.22 billion, thanks to high global crude oil prices, the ministry said.
Chip testing and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密) plans to invest NT$97.5 billion (US$3.26 billion) to build a new plant in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾), creating a new semiconductor hub in the agricultural county, the Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP, 中部科學園區) said yesterday. The plant would generate NT$35.4 billion in annual revenue once it is fully utilized, the science park said in a statement. The facility, which is to cover 14.5 hectares, would create 2,800 jobs in the county, it said. “The latest project shows SPIL’s commitment to invest in Taiwan and demonstrates its determination to keep crucial
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is selling its second US dollar bond issue since April, a deal that might offer clues about investor appetite at a time of growing uncertainties about the chip industry’s outlook. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is marketing a two-part offering, with initial price guidance set at 150 basis points above US Treasuries for the five-year tranche and 200 basis points for the 10-year portion, said people familiar with the deal who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. The sale is attracting attention after TSMC’s major client, Apple Inc, announced plans to slow hiring and spending growth