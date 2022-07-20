UNITED KINGDOM
Jobless rate remains low
The unemployment rate remains close to a 50-year low, but decades-high inflation is causing the value of wages to fall at a record pace, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment stood at 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of May, unchanged from the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. Job vacancies remain close to record-high levels. ONS head of labor market statistics David Freeman said that demand for workers was “clearly still very high” after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. However, “following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms, both including and excluding bonuses,” he said.
CURRENCIES
Rupee hits record low
The Indian rupee yesterday fell to more than 80 per US dollar for the first time on record, as the greenback extended its rally and foreign capital outflows intensified. The rupee hit 80.0600 against the greenback soon after trading started, compared with the previous close of 79.9775, Bloomberg data showed. In a written statement to parliament on Monday, Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman attributed the rupee’s sharp fall to external reasons. “Global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, soaring crude oil prices and tightening of global financial conditions are the major reasons for the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar,” she said.
AIRLINES
SAS pilots end strike
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark early yesterday called off a strike that has been causing major disruption for 15 days after reaching a deal with management. SAS chief executive officer Anko van der Werff said the parties had agreed on an agreement for the next five-and-a-half years that guarantees both cost savings and job security for the pilots. SAS said the strike led to the cancelation of more than 3,700 flights, affecting more than 380,000 passengers, adding that the walkout cost 100 million to 130 million Swedish kronor (US$9.76 million to US$12.68 million) per day in lost revenue and costs.
CHINA
Banks to forfeit US$4.6bn
Chinese banks would forfeit 31 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) of interest income from mortgages under a proposal to give home buyers in stalled projects a temporary payment holiday, according to estimates from Citigroup Inc. The figure amounts to about 1.2 percent of estimated net profit in the banking system for next year, assuming 561 billion yuan of home loans would be at risk if Beijing signs off on the plan, Citigroup analysts wrote in a research report yesterday. Credit risk from the latest round of stress in the property sector is manageable for most banks, the analysts estimated.
CONGLOMERATES
Softbank pauses Arm IPO
Softbank Group Corp has put on hold plans for a London initial public offering of the British chip technology firm Arm Ltd because of the political turmoil in the UK government, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The departures of investment minister Gerry Grimstone and digital minister Chris Philp, following the collapse of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government earlier this month, have led Softbank to pause discussions about Arm’s UK listing next year, the report said, citing people briefed on the talks. They had both played leading roles in talks with the Japanese tech investor, the report said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to