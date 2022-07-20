European natural gas prices rose yesterday, following three days of declines, with the market focused on the risk of supplies from Russia and a major heat wave bearing down on parts of the region.
Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark, rose 1.4 percent to 159.50 euros per megawatt-hour by 9:14am in Amsterdam.
Gazprom PJSC has declared force majeure on shipments to several European buyers over the past month, people familiar with the matter said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The move might signal that it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.
Last month, Russia slashed its exports to Germany via the major Nord Stream link — the main pipeline to the EU —citing delays to gas-turbine maintenance, following Western sanctions against Moscow. One turbine was flown from Canada to Germany on Sunday and could arrive in Russia in about a week, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.
Some analysts are skeptical the pipeline will immediately return to normal flows after separate, annual maintenance is completed this week.
Photo: Reuters
“Now that Germany and Canada found an arrangement around the sanctions to bring back the turbine that powers Nord Stream 1 pipeline, it will be interesting to see what other reason Gazprom uses to justify force majeure,” said Leslie Palti-Guzman, chief executive officer of New York-based consultancy Gas Vista LLC.
Meanwhile, extreme heat continues to bear down on western Europe. Temperatures in parts of the UK, including London, were forecast to reach an all-time high yesterday. Paris and Amsterdam were expected to peak at levels just shy of records, forecaster Maxar said.
A halt of Russian gas supplies to the EU could potentially reduce its GDP by as much as 1.5 percent if the next winter is cold and the region fails to take preventive measures to save energy, new estimates by the European Commission show.
The European Commission is set to warn that, in the event of an average winter, a cut-off of gas shipments from Moscow would reduce GDP by between 0.6 percent and 1 percent, a draft EU document seen by Bloomberg News says.
It is also planning a set of recommendations to member states — including reductions to heating and cooling use and some market-based measures — to offset the impact of a possible full disruption by Russia, its biggest source of imports.
That measure would be voluntary, and governments would be told to report back in September with specific steps. The commission would also give itself the right to force consumption cuts if needed later on.
“An EU coordinated response before the winter and in solidarity between member states would limit the negative impact on GDP and jobs of a possible major disruption,” the commission said in the draft document, titled “Save gas for a safe winter.”
Taking early action to reduce demand in the case of an average winter could limit the negative impact of a supply cut-off on GDP to 0.4 percent, it estimates.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it
INVENTORY CORRECTION: An industry slump has dealt a heavy blow to three of Powerchip’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS sensors Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said it expects its factory utilization rate to drop by as much as 10 percent this quarter, but is working on reallocating idled capacity to manufacturing power management chips to mitigate an industry slump. Inventory correction at customers has dealt a heavy blow to three of the chipmaker’s product lines — display driver ICs, specialty DRAM and CMOS image sensors — which made up about 40 percent of its revenue last quarter, the company said. Some customers have not honored long-term supply agreements to ease mounting inventory pressure, Powerchip said. Gross margin this quarter is expected to