CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank project in Taichung.
The project, part of the phase 3 expansion of CPC’s Taichung LNG receiving terminal, is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and should increase the company’s annual supply capability by up to 10 million tonnes at its Taichung plant.
After completion, the two 180-million-liter LNG storage tanks would give CPC the capacity to supply LNG to power generation facilities and industrial users in central and northern Taiwan, the state-run oil company said.
Photo courtesy of CPC Corp, Taiwan
The ceremony was attended by CPC chairman Lee Shun-chin (李順欽) and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk.
Oudkirk said that the AIT supports Taiwan’s goal to transition from coal-fired power to cleaner energy, adding that US energy and tech companies would participate in achieving those goals.
US construction company Bechtel Corp is heading the project.
The Taichung LNG project is “the best example of US-Taiwan cooperation in the energy sector, and can be celebrated as an achievement under the US-Taiwan Technology, Trade and Investment Collaboration,” Oudkirk said.
Separately, CPC on Wednesday said it would repair corroded chambers being used in the construction of its LNG import terminal in Taoyuan.
The water-tight structures, called caissons, facilitated underwater construction in the harbor for an LNG project at Guantang Industrial Park (觀塘工業區) in the city’s Guanyin District (觀音).
Corrosion was observed on many of the 16 caissons, including spalling of the concrete and exposure of steel bars, CPC said in a statement.
The problems were caused by “forces of collision” while the caissons were being towed to the Taoyuan construction site, and later while they were being driven into the seabed, CPC said.
A coalition of environmental groups called the Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance reported the corrosion, saying that the damage indicated that the compressive strength of the structures was below standard.
Exposure of the steel bars and portions of cement falling off the caissons could harm the ecosystem, the alliance said.
It called on CPC to replace the corroded caissons using an environmentally friendly construction method to ensure the safety of the LNG facilities and avoid damage to the seabed.
CPC denied that the caissons were of substandard quality, saying that they had been inspected after they were built by Pan Asia Corp (泛亞工程) and Hwang Chang General Contractor Co (皇昌營造) of Taiwan and Belgium-based Dredging International NV.
CPC also said that the caissons could be safely repaired rather than replaced.
A third party conducted an assessment of the compressive strength and concluded that their load-carrying capacity is above standard, CPC said.
The repairs are to be done in accordance with methods recommended by a third party and subject to further inspection by the Association of Hydraulic Engineers to ensure the caissons’ integrity, it said.
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII, 富士康工業互聯網) has invested 9.8 billion yuan (US$1.46 billion) in state-backed Chinese chip company Tsinghua Unigroup (紫光集團) through a private equity fund. The Shanghai-listed server and networking devices firm, which is 85 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is planning to invest in the semiconductor industry. It now holds a 15 percent stake in Tsinghua Unigroup through the newly formed Xingwei (Guangzhou) Industrial Investment Partnership Ltd (興微廣州產業投資) fund. Created in March along with Beijing Zhilu Asset Management Co (北京智路資產管理), the fund is one of 10 equity funds comprising Beijing Zhiguangxin Holding Co (北京智廣芯控股).
UNDER PRESSURE: Rising concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are intensifying sluggish demand, the steelmaker said China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said it would reduce domestic steel prices for deliveries next month by 5.61 percent, given lower market demand and falling iron ore prices. It is the third consecutive month that China Steel has cut domestic steel prices, after a reduction of 2.1 percent last month and 2.23 percent for this month, company data showed. The steelmaker said that growing concern about a global recession, soaring inflation and the summer vacation in the West are adding to already-sluggish steel demand over the past few months, which was caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s
‘GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY’: The TAIEX underperformed most of its Asian peers and has recorded the worst decline among global markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine The management committee of the National Stabilization Fund has activated the NT$500 billion (US$16.7 billion) fund to bolster the local stock market, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday. The announcement came after the TAIEX tumbled 25.19 percent from its peak this year, underperforming most of its Asian counterparts, amid mounting uncertainty about the global economy and geopolitical unrest, the ministry said. The TAIEX yesterday plunged 2.72 percent to close at 13,950.62 points, the lowest level in about two years, with a thin turnover of NT$199.67 billion. Weak investor confidence has triggered panic sell-offs, as the local stock market has
Working from home is likely to become a regular arrangement even though the world is increasingly emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan yesterday told a forum in Taipei. PwC’s US arm has introduced a permanent remote working model for its 40,000 employees, who need to travel to the office three days per month or less, for key meetings or training courses, PwC Taiwan human resources head Alan Lin (林瓊瀛) said. The accounting firm would adjust wages and perks for employees who move to locations with lower living costs, Lin said. PwC Taiwan would keep its offices unchanged for now, but it