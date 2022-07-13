Europe’s common currency yesterday edged closer toward parity with the US dollar as energy concerns and the risk of recession weighed on the outlook for the eurozone, while risk aversion fueled a broad rally in the greenback.
The euro dropped as much as 1.3 percent to US$1.0005, eclipsing its low from last week. The last time it was this low was in 2002.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has jumped as much as 1.2 percent so far this week.
The euro’s downward spiral has been swift and brutal, given it was trading around US$1.15 in February. A string of increasingly large US Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes has supercharged the greenback, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the outlook for growth in the eurozone and pushed up the cost of the region’s energy imports.
“The logic prevailing in the FX market and across assets remains the same: The Fed is still perceived as having more room to hike rates going forward, also on the back of the strong US jobs report for June,” Unicredit analysts wrote in a note. “On the other hand, other central banks, such as the ECB [European Central Bank] and the BoE [Bank of England], might be forced to become more prudent, given the more direct exposure their respective economies have to the gas and energy crisis.”
A weak euro has exposed a key constraint facing the ECB in that the organization must address the risk that raising rates might push yields on periphery eurozone bonds much higher, according to Jennifer McKeown, the head of global economics service at Capital Economics.
Because of this, market focus is on whether the central bank can keep peripheral bond spreads narrow using a new anti-fragmentation tool, and allow it to continue raising interest rates in response to high inflation.
“Often people would look at a weaker euro and say that’s good for exports,” McKeown said. “But at the moment, it’s viewed as more of a negative. It adds to inflation pressure in terms of imported inflation, which is something the ECB really doesn’t want.”
Shorts on the common currency were one of the most popular trades among foreign-exchange professionals last week.
The euro position saw the biggest weekly change compared with other major currencies, with accounts adding US$769 million to net short bets totaling US$2.2 billion, the most since November last year, Bank of Nova Scotia strategists Shaun Osborne and Juan Manuel Herrera Betancourt wrote in a report on Monday.
George Saravelos, global head of FX research for Deutsche Bank AG, told Bloomberg Surveillance that he could see the euro moving under parity, especially in the scenario of a “complete gas shutoff” from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The bank is pricing the euro to move in between a range of 0.95 to parity against the US dollar, he said.
“I really wouldn’t say 0.95 would be unreasonable,” Saravelos said. “Even if this gas returns in terms of full flow after the maintenance period, the [risk] premium is unlikely to go away. And I think that’s a critical thing that’s changed over the past few weeks.”
Citigroup Inc analyst Tom Fitzpatrick said he was “going all-in” on shorting the euro versus the greenback, pricing a put on the euro-dollar pair at 0.95.
Still, some strategists were less sanguine about the US dollar and the euro’s near-term trajectory.
“It’s hard to argue against owning the USD with such an aggressive Fed posture and the myriad of issues in Europe,” said Brad Bechtel, foreign-exchange strategist at Jefferies LLC.
“Having said that it feels like EUR/USD is oversold on many technical measures and parity was such a target for so many people in the market that it wouldn’t surprise if we see a lot of profit-taking down here and a short-term bounce,” Bechtel said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), which assembles electric vehicles for Fisker Inc and Lordstown Motors Corp, yesterday signed an agreement with Taisic Material Corp (盛新材料) to invest NT$500 million (US$16.79 million) by subscribing to Taisic’s share issue through its investment subsidiary, the latest in a slew of steps made by Hon Hai to build an electric vehicle chip ecosystem. The deal with Taisic would help Hon Hai gain better access to silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, a key component in building electric vehicles, it said in a statement. The investment would give Hon Hai a 10 percent stake in Taisic, one