Taiwan’s MegaPro Biomedical Co (巨生生醫) and China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co (CCPC, 中國化學製藥) yesterday announced that they have set up a joint venture with China’s Wellbridge Biotech Ltd (蘇州瑋琪) focusing on the development of drugs in inhalation dosage forms.
MegaPro said it would invest about US$600,000 for a 30 percent stake in the joint venture — Trium Therapeutics Co — while CCPC and Wellbridge would hold 40 percent and 30 percent respectively.
Trium’s chairman and general manager are to be appointed by CCPC and MegaPro respectively, it said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Trium’s main research goal is to meet pharmaceutical companies’ demand for non-invasive routes of drug administration, such as via the nasal cavity, to improve patients’ comfort and drugs’ bioavailability, MegaPro said.
MegaPro would utilize its expertise in improving drug delivery technology and develop new dosage forms on its nano-platform technology, it said.
MegaPro would also be responsible for conducting animal tests and human trials, it added.
CCPC, which operates Good Manufacturing Practice-certified pharmaceutical plants, as well as sales channels at home and abroad, would be responsible for mass production and marketing, while Wellbridge, which specializes in medical nebulizers, would provide technical information for the development of inhalation dosage forms and supply nebulizer equipment, the companies said.
“Oral dosage forms have been well-developed and widely used by generic drug manufacturing pharmaceutical companies. How to expand special treatment pathways has become the next phase of development in the pharmaceutical industry,” CCPC general manager Wu Zhi-yong (吳志庸) said in a statement.
Reports by Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd, a professional research company, show that the global market for inhalers is expected to reach US$42.1 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.87 percent from this year to 2027, MegaPro said.
As patients inhale the drug, its main components can be quickly absorbed by the lungs and dense blood capillaries, it said.
Trium has completed the screening of drug candidates and the preliminary animal tests, and would carry out stability tests and more animal tests, the companies said.
Spun off in 2014 from the Industrial Technology Research Institute, MegaPro focuses on developing niche nano-medicines and holds two proprietary nanotechnology platforms, with three product pipelines treating iron deficiency anemia and hepatocellular carcinoma.
MegaPro reported zero revenue for the first half of this year, while CCPC’s revenue was flat from a year earlier at NT$4.03 billion (US$135.2 million), companies’ data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey