Netflix Inc remains the “global champion” of streaming, its co-CEO said, blaming the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter on inflation that has prompted households to reduce spending.
“Every customer is asking the question of the value of a subscription in relation to its cost,” Ted Sarandos said yesterday in an interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.
Netflix’s vision to “satisfy the consumer” remains intact, he added, citing the popularity of the new season of Stranger Things.
Netflix has been trying to bring costs under control as its subscriber growth slows. As part of those efforts, the streaming giant has laid off employees, including 150 in May and another 300 last month.
The company is “adapting to the slowdown in growth compared to projections,” and is doing so “without limiting spending on content production, which will reach 17 billion euros [US$17.31 billion] in 2022,” Sarandos said.
The introduction of ads will be global and make Netflix’s business model more complex, he said, but should allow the company to attract customers who want to pay less.
Netflix has more than 10 million subscribers in France, Sarandos said, compared with 6.7 million in 2020, the last time it reported the figure.
It is investing 200 million euros in French content this year, including 40 million euros on films released first in French movie theaters. It recently bought the rights to stream Johnny Depp’s next movie in France.
Still, Sarandos criticized an exclusivity arrangement with local cinema guilds that makes Netflix wait 15 months after a film’s release in French theaters before putting it on the streaming service.
“The appropriate time frame is a few weeks, not a few months,” he said.
Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s number of Prime members in the US stagnated in the first half of the year, suggesting a US$20 annual price increase that took effect in February could be deterring potential customers struggling with high gas prices and inflation.
The online retailer had about 172 million members as of last month paying yearly or monthly dues in exchange for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks, the same as six months earlier, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, a Chicago firm that tracks Prime members through consumer surveys.
Amazon in February raised the price of Prime membership to US$139 from US$119 for those paying yearly, and to US$14.99 from US$12.99 for monthly service. The higher prices, along with inflation and the resumption of brick-and-mortar shopping habits, cooled demand for Amazon services.
“After years of steady and even explosive growth, Prime membership is flat,” Consumer Intelligence partner Michael Levin said.
The Seattle-based company signed up a combined 60 million US Prime members in 2020 and last year, when shoppers increased online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm said.
Prime helps Amazon convert occasional shoppers into loyal customers, as members typically spend more on Amazon than non-members.
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared. The world’s largest contract chipmaker booked NT$534.1 billion (US$17.9 billion) of revenue for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of NT$519 billion. The results from Apple Inc’s most important chipmaker might allay investors’ worst fears about the impact of weakening demand and soaring costs on the US$550 billion semiconductor industry. On Thursday, Samsung Electronics Co also reported a better-than-anticipated 21 percent jump in revenue, triggering an Asian stock rally. While concerns linger about the longer-term impact of a
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey