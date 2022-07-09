An Indian cement maker’s recent purchase of Russian coal using yuan involved India’s biggest private lender, HDFC Bank, according to an invoice seen by Reuters and a source, as more details emerge of the kind of trade that could blunt Western sanctions against Moscow.
There is no suggestion that the purchase, the particulars of which have not previously been reported, in any way contravenes sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
However, the document shows one way in which Russia could continue to sell commodities abroad without settling in US dollars, despite restrictions aimed at freezing it out of financial markets.
According to the invoice dated June 5 and a source familiar with the matter, HDFC Bank backed cement maker Ultratech’s purchase of Russian coal from producer and trader SUEK for 172.7 million yuan (US$25.75 million).
The letter of credit for the deal was issued by HDFC Bank’s Mumbai suburban branch of Andheri East, the invoice showed.
The dollar is the currency of choice for global trade in raw materials, but some traders say the yuan could be increasingly used to settle payments for supplies from Russia.
In the invoice, SUEK requests Ultratech remit the 172.7 million yuan to SUEK’s account at the Shanghai branch of China Everbright Bank. SUEK lists the Hong Kong branch of international lender HSBC as the correspondent bank.
A correspondent bank acts as an intermediary in the transfer of money from one bank to another.
Reuters could not determine whether a payment had been received by China Everbright or if HSBC or any other bank was involved in a transfer of funds.
HDFC Bank and HSBC declined to comment.
Ultratech, SUEK and China Everbright Bank did not respond to requests for comment.
It was not clear from the invoice which currencies were used to effect the yuan payment.
The amount listed was quoted in Chinese yuan and Reuters reported last week that Ultratech imported 157,000 tonnes of coal from Switzerland-registered SUEK and agreed to settle the final payment in that currency.
For India, such payment methods could become more common as it seeks to maintain trade ties with Russia for commodities including oil and coal without the risk of contravening Western sanctions.
India has deep political and security ties with Russia, and has refrained from condemning the Ukraine war, which Russia says is a “special military operation.”
India’s energy imports from Russia have soared recently as traders, unable to sell into many Western markets, have offered steep discounts.
New Delhi defends its purchases of Russian goods, saying they are legal, and that a sudden halt would inflate prices further and hurt consumers.
Greater use of the yuan to settle payments could help insulate Moscow from punishment and bolster Beijing’s push to further internationalize the yuan and chip away at the dominance of the US dollar in global trade.
However, it is still rare for an Indian firm to agree to settle a trade with a non-Chinese company in yuan. In the absence of sanctions, overseas payments to Russian commodity and energy companies would typically be made in dollars via SWIFT to Russian accounts.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey