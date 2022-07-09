Ukraine opposes Canada handing over a turbine to Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom for natural gas supplies to Germany as the move would contravene sanctions on Russia, a source at the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said yesterday.
Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40 percent of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany’s Siemens Energy in Canada.
“The sanctions forbid the transfer of any equipment related to gas,” the ministry source said.
“If, God forbid, this decision is approved, we will undoubtedly appeal to our European colleagues that their approach must be reassessed. Because if countries do not follow decisions they have agreed about sanctions, how can we talk about solidarity?” the source said.
The Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Germany’s economy and foreign ministries were not immediately available for comment.
A senior energy ministry source said that Ukraine had information that Canada was preparing to hand over the turbine.
A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue said, adding that Canada and Germany do not want the turbine to be an excuse for Russia to cut gas supplies going through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko last month lobbied Canada not to return the turbine to the Russian natural gas giant, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
The minister said in the letter that Russia still had more than enough capacity through its transit routes to maintain supply without the turbine in Canada.
“There are seven turbines, this is only one of them, and those that are now operating are sufficient for full capacity,” the energy ministry source said.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of using natural gas supplies as a weapon to put pressure on Kyiv’s European allies to dampen their support for Kyic as it fends off Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Canada’s large Ukrainian community has also lobbied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government not to return the turbine to Russia.
Kyiv has repeatedly called for more sanctions on Russia.
“If the decision is made by the Canadians to hand over the turbine, regardless of whether it’s to Gazprom or to Germany for it to hand it over further ... this would be a precedent of two G7 countries circumventing sanctions imposed against Russia,” the energy ministry source said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
DISPUTE WITH BEIJING: Machines made by the Dutch company are the most difficult chipmaking equipment for China to replace, a Taiwan-based analyst said The US is pushing the Netherlands to ban ASML Holding NV from selling chipmaking technology to China, as it expands its campaign to curb China’s rise, people familiar with the matter have said. Washington’s proposed restriction would expand an existing moratorium on the sale of the most advanced systems to China, in an attempt to thwart its plans to become a world leader in chip production. If the Netherlands agrees, it would significantly broaden the range and class of chipmaking gear that is forbidden from heading to China, potentially dealing a serious blow to Chinese chipmakers from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years. Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world. The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said. The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive
Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday. Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed. Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed. The survey