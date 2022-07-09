FDC Hotels revenue jumps, optimistic about outlook

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday said that its revenue last month soared more than threefold from a year earlier to NT$117 million (US$3.93 million) due mainly to a low base at the same time last year, when it suspended operations during the level-3 COVID-19 alert.

The New Taipei City-based hospitality service provider expects business to continue improving in the second half of this year, if the government eases border restrictions should COVID-19 cases drop significantly.

FDC said that it has increased cooperation with online booking platforms and travel agencies to attract customers at home and abroad.

The company is offering discounted rates for its properties across Taiwan to support the government’s stimulus program.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is scheduled to launch NT$5.5 billion of travel subsidies starting on Friday next week to energize the domestic tourism sector.

FDC is also hoping to boost food and beverage sales by introducing an unconditional refund policy that promises guests no penalty for banquet cancellations.

Cumulative revenue for the first six months totaled NT$881 million, a 21 percent rise from the same period last year, the company said.

Separately, state-run Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) said its credit card charges on overseas travel surged 32.5 percent year-on-year in the past two weeks after the government shortened quarantine periods for people entering Taiwan, from 10 days to 3 days.

Nearly 40,000 credit card holders have purchased foreign trips, along with related services and products, for summer vacations, the lender said.

The bank is offering credit bonuses for shopping and vacations paid by its credit cards, the bank added.