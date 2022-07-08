Gudeng Precision Industrial Co (家登精密), the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) pods to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), yesterday said revenue surged 87.75 percent annually to NT$380 million (US$12.76 million) last month, benefiting from its largest buyers’ rapid migration to advanced technologies.
The surge boosted the company’s second-quarter revenue by 76.63 percent to NT$1.07 billion from NT$603.64 million in the same period last year. During the first six months, Gudegn has amassed NT$2.09 billion in revenue, soaring 67.54 percent year-on-year from NT$1.25 billion.
The company attributed the growth to its shipments of EUV pods in the first half of the year.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Gudeng said it has a clear order visibility through next year, adding that all of its front-opening unified pod (FOUP) manufacturing capacity is fully booked, with 70 percent ordered by customers in China.
The box-like FOUPs are used to ship, transport and store 12-inch wafers, which are unloaded from the FOUP within processing equipment to keep the wafers sterile. EUV pods are used to carry reticles when EUV tools are utilized to make chips with cutting-edge process technologies.
“The orders received have surpassed our capacity. The FOUP order visibility extends through to the end of next year,” Gudeng said in a statement.
“Due to supply constraints, some Chinese customers are offering to pay more to secure as much capacity for early delivery,” it said.
Gudeng, based in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), said EUV pods and FOUPs are two products that have experienced the fastest growth momentum.
With TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology to enter mass production in the second half of this year, Gudeng said it expects its shipments of EUV pods to grow significantly.
Strong customer demand is expected to boost financial performance, the company said, adding that net profit in the first half of this year should exceed last year’s earnings.
The company said it would release detailed results and a business outlook next month.
