Adata revenue up 7% from May, but down 10% in Q2

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter





Adata Technology Co’s (威剛科技) revenue last month picked up 7 percent to NT$3 billion (US$100.64 million) from NT$2.81 billion in May, led by double-digit percentage growth in sales of DRAM and solid-state-drive (SSD) products, the memory module supplier said in a statement.

However, revenue in the second quarter dropped 10 percent to NT$8.72 billion, from NT$9.76 billion in the first quarter, and tumbled 17.93 percent from NT$10.62 billion a year earlier, Adata said.

DRAM modules accounted for 45 percent of the company’s revenue last quarter, followed by SSD products with 34.8 percent, it said, adding that memory cards, flash drives and other products accounted for the remaining 20.2 percent.

The logo of Adata Technology Co is displayed on models of USB flash drives in an undated handout photograph. Photo courtesy of Adata Technology Co via CNA

“Although the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation continue to weigh on global demand for consumer electronics, we believe the worst period has passed,” Adata said in the statement.

Prices of DRAM chips would weaken further this quarter amid sluggish demand for consumer electronics, and those of NAND flash memory chips would decline further due to excessive inventory and new output from major suppliers, Adata said.

However, it aims to grow business in the second half of this year by improving its investment management and develop new products for gaming notebook computers, memory modules for industrial devices and motor controllers, Adata said.

Market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) on Monday said DRAM chip prices would this quarter fall by 10 percent quarterly, compared with its previous estimate of 3 to 8 percent.

Mobile DRAM chips and consumer DRAM chips would see the biggest price cuts of 8 to 13 percent as smartphone vendors are reluctant to place new orders after revising downward their production forecasts, TrendForce said.

The prices for PC DRAM and server DRAM chips are expected to fall 5 to 10 percent this quarter, it said.