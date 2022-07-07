Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese would travel abroad despite higher travel costs and about 80 percent would likely accept an increase of travel expenses of up to 25 percent, a MasterCard Taiwan (萬事達) survey showed yesterday.
Eleven percent of those polled said they would refrain from traveling overseas given the rising travel costs and 23 percent said they would travel domestically within the next year due to the COVID-19 situation and border control measures to curb the spread of the disease, the survey showed.
Japan was the most popular overseas destination, followed by South Korea, Southeast Asia and Europe, it showed.
Photo: CNA
The survey collected answers from 1,000 people aged 20 to 65. It was held from June 3 to 11.
MasterCard Taiwan said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people’s attitude toward travel.
Regardless of age, Taiwanese have become less interested in participating in group tours and are looking to travel alone or with friends instead, the survey showed.
Those aged 20 to 30 are least interested in group tours compared with other age groups, it showed.
The survey showed that people pay more attention to social distancing than before the pandemic.
It showed that 58 percent would prefer direct flights or traveling in their own vehicle, while 36 percent preferred independent accommodation over shared accommodation.
MasterCard Taiwan said it would update the benefits for holders of World MasterCards and begin offering travel insurance including medical coverage for people who contract COVID-19 overseas.
