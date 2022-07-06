EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years.
Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world.
The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive in Taiwan early in the morning, allowing for connections onward to northeast and southeast Asia, the airline said, adding that it will use its Boeing Co 777-300ER aircraft on both routes.
With the addition of the Milan and Munich routes, the airline said it would be expanding its service in the European market for the first time in 25 years and creating a more comprehensive flight network.
The airline currently offers nonstop European flights from Taoyuan to Paris and Vienna. It also operates direct flights to London and Amsterdam, with one stop in Bangkok.
Separately, StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday said it plans to recruit 48 Japanese crew members as part of its efforts to meet high air travel demand to north Asia and expand its presence in Japan, chief executive officer Glenn Chai (翟健華) said.
StarLux said Japanese nationals from across the globe, regardless of their gender or experience, are welcome to apply for an interview on its Web site from now through July 26, as long as they hold a college diploma certified by the Japanese Ministry of Education and an English aptitude certificate.
Applicants will first undergo an online interview in English, with those who qualify to have an in-person interview in Tokyo slated for September, before undertaking a physical examination, the airline said in a statement.
After completing three to four months of ground and in-flight training starting in February next year in Taoyuan, crew members will be based in Tokyo and serve on flights between Taiwan and Japan, it said.
Semiconductor stocks on Friday took a beating after a grim profit warning from Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc sparked fresh worries about the US’ earnings power as the country is potentially heading for a recession. Despite a broader stock market rally, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index dropped 3.8 percent after Micron, the largest maker of memory semiconductors in the US, flagged that demand was cooling for chips used in computers and smartphones. The index — which is home to US chip giants Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp, as well as Micron — is down 38 percent this year. Historically, semiconductor
WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY: Costco Wholesale said it expected the purchase of the remaining 45 percent stake to add 1 to 1.5 percent to its earnings per share US-based Costco Wholesale Corp on Thursday said that it had purchased the remaining 45 percent stake in Costco President Taiwan Inc (台灣好市多) for US$1.05 billion, making the local company a fully-owned unit. “We estimate that the purchase would add about 1 to 1.5 percent to [our] earnings per share,” Costco said in a statement. Costco President Taiwan was established as a joint venture with Kaohsiung-based President Group (大統集團), which held a 45 percent stake. Since the first Costco store opened in Kaohsiung in 1997, 14 outlets have been set up in Taiwan, company data showed. PROFITABLE Three Costco stores in Taiwan — in Taipei’s Neihu
MOBILITY SOLUTIONS: Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through the platform, the Taiwanese firm said India’s Tata Technologies Ltd has become the latest member of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) MIH Open Platform to jointly develop sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide, the Taiwanese company said yesterday. It might include embedded and electrical, electric platform development and battery management system solutions, among others, Hon Hai said. Tata Technologies’ participation marks more progress in Hon Hai’s efforts to expand its electric-vehicle (EV) ecosystem through the MIH platform, it said. The open platform has about 2,380 members around the world, with an aim to jointly develop EV ecosystems and shrink the time to market for products. Hon Hai made the
SOARING PROFITS: Semiconductors and shipping have knocked automaking and construction out of the 10 highest paying industries, stock exchange data showed Mobile phone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) posted an average of NT$5.15 million (US$173,249) in annual compensation for non-managerial employees last year, marking the highest among all firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), exchange data showed. That is a 66 percent increase from the company’s average compensation of NT$3.08 million in 2020, as its earnings per share (EPS) expanded from NT$26.01 in 2020 to NT$70.56 last year. That is also three times higher than the average compensation of NT$1.7 million in the nation’s semiconductor industry, the data showed. The increases helped MediaTek advance its ranking from third in 2020, replacing