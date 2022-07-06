EVA Air to launch nonstop flights to Milan, Munich

EXPANSION: The airline will offer two flights per week to Milan from Oct. 25, and four flights per week to Munich from Nov. 3 using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft

Staff writer, with CNA





EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that it would begin nonstop flights from Taoyuan to Milan and Munich later this year, marking its first expansion in the European market in 25 years.

Starting on Oct. 25, the airline will operate two flights per week between Taoyuan and Milan, implementing a plan that was scheduled for February 2020, but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns across the world.

The airline will also launch four weekly flights to Munich, Germany, on Nov. 3, it said.

An EVA Airways Corp aircraft departs Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

The schedules for the two flights will cater to in-transit passengers, as they will arrive in Taiwan early in the morning, allowing for connections onward to northeast and southeast Asia, the airline said, adding that it will use its Boeing Co 777-300ER aircraft on both routes.

With the addition of the Milan and Munich routes, the airline said it would be expanding its service in the European market for the first time in 25 years and creating a more comprehensive flight network.

The airline currently offers nonstop European flights from Taoyuan to Paris and Vienna. It also operates direct flights to London and Amsterdam, with one stop in Bangkok.

Separately, StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday said it plans to recruit 48 Japanese crew members as part of its efforts to meet high air travel demand to north Asia and expand its presence in Japan, chief executive officer Glenn Chai (翟健華) said.

StarLux said Japanese nationals from across the globe, regardless of their gender or experience, are welcome to apply for an interview on its Web site from now through July 26, as long as they hold a college diploma certified by the Japanese Ministry of Education and an English aptitude certificate.

Applicants will first undergo an online interview in English, with those who qualify to have an in-person interview in Tokyo slated for September, before undertaking a physical examination, the airline said in a statement.

After completing three to four months of ground and in-flight training starting in February next year in Taoyuan, crew members will be based in Tokyo and serve on flights between Taiwan and Japan, it said.