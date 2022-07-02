The TAIEX slid again yesterday, declining more than 20 percent from a January high and entering a bear market.
The weighted index closed 3.3 percent lower in Taipei. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which accounts for more than one-quarter of the index’s weighting, declined 4.73 percent to close at NT$4,553.5 amid broad weakness in the chip sector following Micron Technology Inc’s disappointing forecasts.
Tech-heavy equity markets in Taiwan and South Korea were among the worst performers in Asia last quarter, both down more than 15 percent amid rate hikes by global central banks. Foreign investors net sold more than US$16 billion of Taiwanese stocks during the three-month period, the most among emerging Asian markets outside of China.
Photo: CNA
“Taiwan stocks declined due to several negatives, including global inflation concerns, growth slowdown fears and rate hikes, which lead to global funds returning to the US from emerging markets,” President Capital Management (統一投顧) chairman Li Fang-kuo (黎方國) said. “The downward trend of Taiwan stocks will continue, so investors should avoid catching the falling knife.”
The TAIEX dropped 6.3 percent this week, the biggest weekly decline in 13 months.
Investor sentiment soured on tech stocks worldwide due to fears of a global recession and a cautious outlook for the semiconductor sector.
The Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement on Thursday it would adopt stabilizing measures if needed when there are “irrational” declines in the stock market.
Separately, Deputy Minister of Finance Juan Ching-hwa (阮清華), executive secretary of the National Financial Stabilization Fund, said the fund would continue to monitor the stock market to determine if it needs to step in.
SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) said in a note that if the administration of US President Joe Biden cancels tariffs on Chinese goods, some of which are due to expire on Wednesday next week, it would boost markets.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant