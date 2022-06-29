Top 5,000 firms post record revenue

Staff writer, with CNA





The total annual revenue generated by Taiwan’s top 5,000 companies exceeded NT$40 trillion (US$1.35 trillion) for the first time last year, a Taipei-based credit information agency said yesterday, citing a survey it conducted.

For the 17th consecutive year, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) recorded the highest annual revenue among the country’s top 5,000 companies, at NT$3.64 trillion, followed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) at NT$1.57 trillion, China Credit Information Service Ltd (CCIS, 中華徵信所) said in a news release.

The top five firms each generated net revenue of more than NT$1 trillion, CCIS said, listing Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) as the other three.

A man walks past the headquarters of Foxconn Technology Group, known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co in Taiwan, in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District on May 6. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

In terms of net profit, TSMC topped the list for the 18th straight year, with NT$596.5 billion, CCIS said.

The top 5,000 enterprises recorded a combined net profit of NT$5.57 trillion last year, the highest figure in recorded history, and total revenue of more than NT$40 trillion, the agency said.

Three of Taiwan’s leading cargo shippers, Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運), recorded net margins of 254.58 percent, 67.53 percent and 89.09 percent respectively, becoming the second, third and ninth-most profitable firms last year, it said.

Ocean freight rates skyrocketed last year due to a shortage of shipping containers caused by COVID-19-related disruptions, CCIS said.