Netflix Inc is looking to Asia after its shock first-quarter slowdown, seeking to maintain growth in the one region where it is still adding subscribers and replicate its success there in other parts of the world.
Despite plans to curb overall spending, investment in Asia would keep growing, including financing for the production of local films and series, Netflix vice president of business development for Asia-Pacific Tony Zameczkowski said in an interview.
While Netflix would continue to offer low-price, mobile-only membership across Asia, it is also seeking more partnerships with wireless operators and digital payment companies to reach more potential customers in a region where credit card use is less common, he said.
Photo: AFP
The company’s Asia strategy is informing moves in other emerging markets, where the platform must also grow to balance out saturation in North America and Europe.
“Asia is a great proxy for other markets in the world,” Zameczkowski said. “There are similarities between emerging Asia and other emerging markets like Africa and Latin America. Learnings here can be easily replicated or leveraged by those regions.”
The Asia-Pacific region accounts for 15 percent of Netflix’s 221.6 million global subscribers and is forecast to be the biggest driver of further expansion.
After a disappointing start to the year, analysts expect a rebound in the second half would see the company add about 6.8 million members for the whole year, with 79 percent coming from the Asia-Pacific.
Still, the region’s widely differing audiences, preferences and operating environments pose risks. New users in the Asia-Pacific totaled 1.1 million in the first quarter, down 20 percent from a year earlier, and the company has faced cultural and political challenges in penetrating some markets.
The series A Suitable Boy triggered controversy in India in 2020 over a scene showing its Hindu female protagonist kissing a Muslim man, while the company removed a show for Vietnamese audiences after the government said a map in it contravened sovereignty laws.
Netflix’s customers in Asia are also some of its lowest-value ones, which means many more subscriptions are required to juice revenue. The pace of revenue growth is already the slowest since records began in 2017 after low-priced mobile-only plans were introduced across Asia and prices were slashed in India.
Average revenue per membership fell 5 percent to US$9.21 per month in the Asia-Pacific, compared with a 5 percent increase to US$14.91 in the US and Canada.
Netflix also faces keen competition from streaming giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Walt Disney Co, as well as local companies that have made headway into Asian markets.
In Southeast Asia, Viu, owned by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), overtook Netflix to become the region’s second-largest streamer last year due to its extensive library of South Korean content and a free subscription tier.
Dutch brewing company Heineken NV yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to acquire a subsidiary brewery of Taiwan’s Sanyo Whisbih Group (三洋維士比集團). Heineken is to assume majority ownership and management rights of the Long Chuan Zuan Co (龍泉鑽興業) brewery in Pingtung County’s Neipu Township (內埔), the Dutch company said. It would become the first multinational brewing company to operate brewery in Taiwan once the acquisition is completed. The deal has been approved by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Investment Commission, but details of the financial transaction cannot be disclosed at this time, as terms of the settlement have not been completed,
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in
GREEN CITY: The company is set to invest US$8 billion to make electric vehicles and batteries for a new city that would rely entirely on renewable energy sources Indonesia said that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is considering investing in the country’s new capital city, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion construction project. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network at Nusantara, as Indonesia’s new capital is to be called, Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement yesterday. Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company’s plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant