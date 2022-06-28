World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Trading hours to increase

The country plans to extend the yuan’s trading hours as it seeks to increase global investor participation in onshore currency trading as part of its internationalization push. Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, people familiar with the matter said. The trading would close at 3am the next day, instead of 11:30pm local time, the people said. It is not known when the change would take effect. The bank had pledged to extend currency trading hours last month after the IMF lifted yuan’s weighting in the Special Drawing Rights currency basket.

THAILAND

Rate hike in works

The central bank signaled an imminent rate increase, saying timely monetary policy adjustment in line with changing economic and price trends would help steer broader inflation expectations. Gradual rate hikes would not derail an economic recovery given the real negative interest rates stemming from “ultra-low” policy rate and high inflation, Bank of Thailand officials said yesterday. They ruled out an off-cycle rate hike, saying the three remaining meetings of the rate-setting panel for this year were appropriate. The Monetary Policy Committee left the key rate unchanged at a record low 0.5 percent for a 16th straight meeting early this month.

INDIA

Recession might aid prices

Recessions in advanced economies might benefit India in a “perverse way,” as a moderation in global commodities prices would help cool domestic inflation, said Samiran Chakraborty, managing director and chief economist for India at Citigroup. “India being a net importer of commodities should benefit on the inflation front,” Chakraborty said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday. He added that the country would still face pressures from a global slowdown, as it would crimp exports and economic growth.

IRAN

Steel firm halts production

One of the country’s biggest steel companies yesterday said that it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack, apparently marking one of the biggest such assaults on the country’s strategic industrial sector in recent memory. The state-owned Khuzestan Steel Co said in a statement that experts had determined the firm was unable to continue operations “due to technical problems and will be closed until further notice” following “cyberattacks.” A local news channel, Jamaran, reported that the attack failed to cause any structural damage to the steel mill, as the factory happened to be non-operational at the time due to an electricity outage.

OBITUARY

EssilorLuxottica boss dies

Leonardo del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica and one of Italy’s wealthiest business figures, has died aged 87, Italian media reported yesterday. There was no immediate comment from his company, but a source confirmed the reports. The Italian businessman founded Luxottica in 1961 and built up a company which owns the Ray-Ban brand and combined forces with France’s Essilor in a major merger in 2018. His Delfin holding company is the largest shareholder in Italian financial services group Mediobanca SpA and has a stake of just under 10 percent in Italy’s largest insurer Generali SpA.