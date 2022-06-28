CHINA
Trading hours to increase
The country plans to extend the yuan’s trading hours as it seeks to increase global investor participation in onshore currency trading as part of its internationalization push. Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, people familiar with the matter said. The trading would close at 3am the next day, instead of 11:30pm local time, the people said. It is not known when the change would take effect. The bank had pledged to extend currency trading hours last month after the IMF lifted yuan’s weighting in the Special Drawing Rights currency basket.
THAILAND
Rate hike in works
The central bank signaled an imminent rate increase, saying timely monetary policy adjustment in line with changing economic and price trends would help steer broader inflation expectations. Gradual rate hikes would not derail an economic recovery given the real negative interest rates stemming from “ultra-low” policy rate and high inflation, Bank of Thailand officials said yesterday. They ruled out an off-cycle rate hike, saying the three remaining meetings of the rate-setting panel for this year were appropriate. The Monetary Policy Committee left the key rate unchanged at a record low 0.5 percent for a 16th straight meeting early this month.
INDIA
Recession might aid prices
Recessions in advanced economies might benefit India in a “perverse way,” as a moderation in global commodities prices would help cool domestic inflation, said Samiran Chakraborty, managing director and chief economist for India at Citigroup. “India being a net importer of commodities should benefit on the inflation front,” Chakraborty said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday. He added that the country would still face pressures from a global slowdown, as it would crimp exports and economic growth.
IRAN
Steel firm halts production
One of the country’s biggest steel companies yesterday said that it was forced to halt production after being hit by a cyberattack, apparently marking one of the biggest such assaults on the country’s strategic industrial sector in recent memory. The state-owned Khuzestan Steel Co said in a statement that experts had determined the firm was unable to continue operations “due to technical problems and will be closed until further notice” following “cyberattacks.” A local news channel, Jamaran, reported that the attack failed to cause any structural damage to the steel mill, as the factory happened to be non-operational at the time due to an electricity outage.
OBITUARY
EssilorLuxottica boss dies
Leonardo del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica and one of Italy’s wealthiest business figures, has died aged 87, Italian media reported yesterday. There was no immediate comment from his company, but a source confirmed the reports. The Italian businessman founded Luxottica in 1961 and built up a company which owns the Ray-Ban brand and combined forces with France’s Essilor in a major merger in 2018. His Delfin holding company is the largest shareholder in Italian financial services group Mediobanca SpA and has a stake of just under 10 percent in Italy’s largest insurer Generali SpA.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
Had Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck hopped on an electric scooter rather than a Vespa in the classic film Roman Holiday, their spin around the Eternal City might have ended in tears. The number of crashes and near-misses involving the two-wheelers has prompted Rome authorities to impose some order on a booming rental market that began two years ago. The havoc came to a head earlier this month when two US tourists attempted a night-time drive down the Spanish Steps, causing more than 25,000 euros (US$26,392) worth of damage to the 18th-century monument. Caught on security footage, the couple in their late 20s
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
LOOK WHO OWES: China’s exposure to Taiwanese banks was the second-largest, with Luxembourg third, followed by Hong Kong and Japan, the central bank said The US remained the largest debtor country to Taiwan’s banking sector for a 27th consecutive quarter in the first quarter of this year, with its exposure rising 8.3 percent from a quarter earlier on the back of an increase in US bonds, the central bank said on Friday. Data compiled by the central bank showed that outstanding international claims by Taiwanese banks on a direct risk basis to the US stood at US$125.38 billion as of the end of March. Department of Financial Inspection deputy head Pan Ya-hui (潘雅慧) said that the US Federal Reserve’s launch of a rate hike cycle in