UK retail sales fell last month as soaring food prices and the wider cost of living crisis forced consumer to cut back on spending.
The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 0.5 percent from April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday.
Economists had expected a decline of 0.7 percent. Sales excluding auto fuel fell 0.7 percent.
Photo: Reuters
The drop — the third in the past four months — was driven by a 1.6 percent fall in food sales, particularly at large supermarkets, which the ONS linked to soaring prices.
Data earlier this week showed overall inflation hit a four-decade high of 9.1 percent last month.
“Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop, because of the rising cost of living,” said Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators.
Figures earlier yesterday showed higher prices were also weighing heavy on consumer confidence, which dropped to a record low this month.
BLEAK JULY
The outlook for stores also looks bleak, with the Confederation of British Industry on Thursday saying that retailers were also expecting a poor July.
Taken together, the reports show the deep damage that the fastest inflation rate since the 1980s is having on the economy. With wages failing to keep pace with rising prices, consumer finances are being squeezed and leading to a more gloomy outlook than during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Britain faces a stark new economic reality,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. “History shows that consumers will not hesitate to retrench and tighten their purse strings when the going gets tough.”
The survey is the first since the government announced a multibillion-dollar package of support for households to help them cope with soaring energy bills and the latest drop suggests even that unprecedented aid is not enough to bolster sentiment.
RETAIL DRAG
Sales at supermarkets fell 1.5 percent last month, while sales of tobacco, alcohol and other drinks dropped 4 percent, the ONS said.
Total sales were 1.3 percent lower in the three months through May than during the December-to-February period, suggesting the retail sector would act as a drag on the economy in the second quarter.
Sales in April rose just 0.4 percent, rather than the 1.4 percent previously estimated.
Meanwhile, GfK yesterday said its measure of consumer sentiment dropped 1 point to minus-41 this month, the lowest reading in the 48 years of the survey.
The risk of recession weighed on consumers’ view of the future outlook both for their own finances and the broader economy.
The prospects of a summer of industrial action and soaring interest rates are also weighing heavily on the mood of the nation, with the Bank of England indicating it is prepared to sacrifice economic growth to lean against higher pices.
RECESSION?
With the economy already on track to shrink in the second quarter, the risk is that ebbing confidence weighs further on spending, delivering a recession later this year.
More pain also lies ahead, with the Bank of England predicting inflation would climb above 11 percent, more than five times its target, as more energy bill hikes kick in come October.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”
Nearly a quarter of European companies in China are considering shifting their investments out of the country as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns dim the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, a survey showed. About 23 percent of the businesses that responded to the survey are thinking of moving their current or planned investments away from China, a report released yesterday by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said. The survey was conducted at the end of April, when Shanghai was still in shut down and restrictions in places like Jilin Province disrupted business activity. The number of European firms reassessing