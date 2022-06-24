Eurozone business growth has slowed significantly this month — and by much more than expected — as consumers concerned about soaring bills opted to stay at home and defer purchases to save money, a survey showed yesterday.
S&P Global’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, slumped to 51.9 from 54.8 last month, far below the 54 predicted in a Reuters poll and its lowest level since February last year.
“Eurozone economic growth is showing signs of faltering as the tailwind of pent-up demand from the [COVID-19] pandemic is already fading, having been offset by the cost of living shock, and slumping business and consumer confidence,” S&P Global chief business economist Chris Williamson said.
The composite new business index dropped to a 16-month low of 50, the dividing line between growth and contraction, from 53.3.
A PMI covering the bloc’s dominant services industry sank to 52.8 from 56.1, missing expectations for 55.5 and its weakest reading since April last year.
Growth in demand for services all but dried up, and firms faced input costs rising at a near-record rate, forcing them to pass some of that burden on to customers. The input prices index rose to 78.3 from 77.4 and has only been higher twice in the survey’s 24-year history — in March and April.
Inflation in the bloc hit a record 8.1 percent last month and could still go higher in coming months, so the European Central Bank is expected to raise its deposit rate above zero for the first time in a decade in September, a Reuters poll found.
High prices meant demand for manufactured goods fell at the fastest rate since May 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold, and the headline factory PMI fell to a near two-year low of 52 from 54.6. The Reuters poll had predicted a modest drop to 53.9.
An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, dropped to 49.3 from 51.3, its first time below 50 in two years.
“Inflows of new business have stalled, led by a slump in demand for goods and reduced demand for services from cash-strapped consumers in particular,” Williamson said.
“At the same time, business confidence has fallen sharply to a level rarely seen prior to the pandemic since the region’s economic contraction during 2012, hinting at an imminent downturn unless demand revives,” he said.
With costs still soaring and supply chains disrupted, factories cut back on purchases of raw materials, suggesting there would be little improvement anytime.
The future output index sank to 51.6 from 55.4, the lowest since May 2020.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”