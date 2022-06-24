US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gave his most explicit acknowledgment to date that steep interest-rate hikes could tip the US economy into recession, saying one is possible and calling a soft landing “very challenging.”
“The other risk, though, is that we would not manage to restore price stability and that we would allow this high inflation to get entrenched in the economy,” Powell told lawmakers. “We can’t fail on that task. We have to get back to 2 percent inflation.”
The Fed chair was testifying before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs during the first of two days of congressional hearings.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In his opening remarks, Powell said that officials “anticipate that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate” to cool the hottest price pressures in 40 years.
“Inflation has obviously surprised to the upside over the past year, and further surprises could be in store. We therefore will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data and the evolving outlook,” said Powell, who was to appear before the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services yesterday.
The US Federal Open Market Committee last week raised its benchmark lending rate 75 basis points — the biggest increase since 1994 — to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent.
Powell told reporters after the meeting that another 75 basis point increase, or a 50 basis point move, was on the table next month, but he made no direct reference to the size of future hikes during Wednesday’s hearing.
The Fed chair faced a barrage of questions about the risk of recession, with economists increasingly flagging the likelihood of a downturn sometime in the next two years.
Former New York Fed president Bill Dudley wrote in a Bloomberg Opinion column on Wednesday that a recession was “inevitable” within the next 12 to 18 months.
“The American economy is very strong and well-positioned to handle tighter monetary policy,” Powell said in his opening remarks.
He later said the Fed is “not trying to provoke and do not think we will need to provoke a recession.”
The Fed chief also said that he did not see the likelihood of a recession as particularly elevated right now, but conceded that it was “certainly a possibility,” adding that recent events have made it harder for the Fed to lower inflation while sustaining a strong labor market.
A soft landing “is our goal. It is going to be very challenging. It has been made significantly more challenging by the events of the past few months — thinking there of the war and of commodities prices, and further problems with supply chains,” he said.
“Financial conditions have tightened and priced in a string of rate increases and that’s appropriate,” Powell said. “We need to go ahead and have them.”
The US Department of Labor’s consumer price index rose 8.6 percent last month from a year earlier, a four-decade high. University of Michigan data showed US households expect inflation of 3.3 percent over the next five to 10 years, the most since 2008 and up from 3 percent last month.
The rising cost of living has angered Americans and hurt the standing of US President Joe Biden’s Democrats with voters ahead of November congressional midterm elections.
Powell heard sharp criticism of his performance on inflation, especially from Republicans, with US Senator Richard Shelby telling him that “the Federal Reserve failed the American people.”
Fed officials have admitted that they were too slow to tighten and are now trying to front-load rate increases in the most aggressive policy pivot in decades.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”