The Philippine central bank yesterday raised interest rates for the second time in two months, warning that inflation would breach its target this year with rising commodity prices and fish shortages driving up costs.
The monetary authority hiked its key interest rate by another 25 basis points to 2.5 percent, effective today.
Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno said the central bank was prepared to “take all necessary policy action” to bring down inflation over the medium term.
Photo: Reuters
Overnight deposit and lending facilities were raised by the same amount to 2 percent and 3 percent respectively.
The hike comes after inflation hit 5.4 percent last month, the highest level in more than three years as steep oil price increases pushed up food prices and transport costs. Inflation is expected to reach 5 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year, exceeding the central bank’s target range of 2 to 4 percent.
The second consecutive increase enabled policymakers to withdraw stimulus measures while safeguarding economic stability, Diokno said.
Separately yesterday, Norway’s central bank announced a sharper-than-expected interest rate increase, and warned of more hikes to come, as policymakers tighten monetary policies worldwide to fight surging inflation.
The central bank raised its main rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.25 percent, its fourth hike since September, when it stood at zero.
The previous increases had been of 0.25 percentage points each and few analysts had predicted yesterday’s sharper hike.
“Prospects for a more prolonged period of high inflation suggest a faster rise in the policy rate than projected earlier,” Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.
“A faster rate rise now will reduce the risk of inflation remaining high and the need for a sharper tightening of monetary policy further out,” she added.
To curb inflation, the bank is to accelerate the tightening of its monetary policy and expects its rate to reach “3 percent in the period to summer 2023.”
The rate is “most likely” to rise to 1.5 percent in August, based on the bank’s “current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks,” Wolden Bache said.
Consumer prices in Norway reached 5.7 percent year-on-year last month and core inflation, excluding energy prices ---- the indicator used by Norges Bank ---- was 3.4 percent, or well above its official monetary policy target of about 2 percent.
However, Turkey’s central bank yesterday once again bucked global trends and kept its benchmark interest rate stable, despite its consumer price index having one of world’s biggest increases.
The decision at a monthly policy meeting came two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — a lifelong opponent of high interest rates — denied that Turkey had an “inflation problem.”
Turkey’s consumer price index has risen more than 70 percent this year, the official government figure shows, but independent estimates by Turkish economists suggest that the real figure could be substantially higher.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”