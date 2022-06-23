The TAIEX took a beating yesterday, closing down 380 points and erasing all of Tuesday’s gains, as investors locked in the previous session’s profits from the bellwether electronics sector, dealers said.
Market sentiment remained cautious due to a rate hike cycle launched by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation, so selling spread to old economy stocks, in particular the transportation sector, where several major shipping stocks are traded, pushing the main board even lower, dealers said.
Global stock markets and oil prices also hit the skids yesterday as worries about rising interest rates and recessions persisted.
Photo: CNA
The enthusiasm that saw Wall Street post its best day in more than a month on Tuesday suddenly evaporated as Europe opened 1.5 percent lower and Brent crude prices plunged 4 percent following what had also been a downbeat Asian session.
In Taipei yesterday, the TAIEX closed down 380.89 points, or 2.42 percent, at 15,347.75. Turnover totaled NT$278.532 billion (US$9.35 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$22.44 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The sell-off wiped out the main board’s Tuesday gain of 361.06 points, or 2.35 percent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 yesterday shed 0.4 percent to close at 26,149.55. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 percent to 6,508.50, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.7 percent to 2,342.81, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.6 percent to 21,008.34, while the Shanghai Composite index sank 1.2 percent to 3,267.20.
“Despite a rally on Tuesday, the [TAIEX] remained technically unstable after a recent slump, as market sentiment remained haunted by concerns over a rate hike by the Fed, which is expected to continue to drain funds out of the region for US dollar-denominated assets,” MasterLink Securities Corp (元富證券) analyst Tom Tang (湯忠謙) said. “There are growing concerns that an aggressive rate hike cycle will hurt the economy.”
Before Tuesday’s rebound, the TAIEX had tumbled about 1,300 points, or 7.82 percent, over the past eight trading sessions, meaning the main board was technically fragile, dealers said.
“In addition, investors witnessed Dow futures dipping again now, pointing to an ugly opening of the spot market later today, so they simply shifted to the sell side to take their money and run, avoiding possible losses tomorrow,” Tang said.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was yesterday due to start testifying at the US Congress. Investors would be looking for further clues about whether another 75 basis-point rate hike is on the cards for next month.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to deliver a 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month, followed by a 0.5 percentage-point rise in September.
They said the Fed is unlikely to scale back to 0.25 percentage-point rate hikes until November at the earliest.
Most other global central banks face a similar situation, apart from the Bank of Japan, which last week pledged to maintain its policy of ultra-low interest rates.
Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s April policy meeting released yesterday showed the central bank’s concerns about the impact the plummeting currency could have on the country’s business environment.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent