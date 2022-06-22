Adelaide Tesla supplier eyes first lithium sales

Bloomberg





A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc as a future customer yesterday said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.

Adelaide-based Core Lithium Ltd said in a statement that its Finniss project near Darwin is “progressing well,” and the mining has accelerated “with the arrival of the dry season and the commissioning of an additional excavator and trucks to site.”

The project is set to supply spodumene concentrate — a lithium bearing material — to firms including Tesla, China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co (贛鋒鋰業) and Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co (雅化實業).

In March, Core Lithium said the project would provide up to 110,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate to Tesla over four years.

The electric vehicle giant has been locking in offtake agreements with existing lithium miners including another Australian company, Liontown Resources Ltd, which said earlier this month that it expects to start shipments to Tesla from 2024.

Prices of lithium, the ingredient that is crucial to power electric vehicles, had an eye-popping rally of almost 500 percent in the past year, boosting miners’ profits.

However, automakers feeling the pain from escalating costs across raw materials have started to raise sticker prices for their electric vehicles.

Core Lithium said the early stage mining operations at the Finniss project were affected by higher rainfall and an extended wet season, resulting in a temporary increase in fuel consumption and postponements to open-pit mining.

The year-end target is also subject to the ramp-up, and the site avoiding more COVID-19 or weather-related delays, it said.