A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc as a future customer yesterday said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.
Adelaide-based Core Lithium Ltd said in a statement that its Finniss project near Darwin is “progressing well,” and the mining has accelerated “with the arrival of the dry season and the commissioning of an additional excavator and trucks to site.”
The project is set to supply spodumene concentrate — a lithium bearing material — to firms including Tesla, China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co (贛鋒鋰業) and Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Co (雅化實業).
In March, Core Lithium said the project would provide up to 110,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate to Tesla over four years.
The electric vehicle giant has been locking in offtake agreements with existing lithium miners including another Australian company, Liontown Resources Ltd, which said earlier this month that it expects to start shipments to Tesla from 2024.
Prices of lithium, the ingredient that is crucial to power electric vehicles, had an eye-popping rally of almost 500 percent in the past year, boosting miners’ profits.
However, automakers feeling the pain from escalating costs across raw materials have started to raise sticker prices for their electric vehicles.
Core Lithium said the early stage mining operations at the Finniss project were affected by higher rainfall and an extended wet season, resulting in a temporary increase in fuel consumption and postponements to open-pit mining.
The year-end target is also subject to the ramp-up, and the site avoiding more COVID-19 or weather-related delays, it said.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting