Vedanta decides to sell troubled copper smelter

Reuters, NEW DELHI





India’s oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd yesterday offered to sell a copper smelter complex in southern Tamil Nadu state that was closed four years ago after police opened fire during protests, which culminated in 13 deaths.

Prospective buyers have until July 4 to submit expressions of interest, the company said, without giving financial details.

Vedanta’s 400,000 tonnes per annum copper smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi was ordered closed in May 2018 by the Tamil Nadu government, a week after the deadly protests that sought the plant’s closure for alleged pollution.

Local officials seal the entrance to a copper smelter controlled by London-listed Vedanta Ltd in Thoothukudi, India, on May 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The incident, in which 12 protesters were shot dead and one died from other injuries, was condemned by a working group of UN human rights experts for the “excessive and disproportionate use of lethal force by police.”

Vedanta, which has repeatedly denied allegations of the smelter being polluting, has challenged Tamil Nadu’s decision to permanently shut the smelter at the Indian Supreme Court. The smelter was operated by its unit Sterlite Copper.

It is not clear when the Supreme Court will hear the case.

“Interested and financially competent parties shall submit expression of interest along with company profile and other relevant credentials latest” by 6pm on July 4, Vedanta said in a newspaper advertisement.

The company, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, said in March last year that it was looking for a state government partner to set up a new, 100 billion rupees (US$1.28 billion) copper smelter.

The proposed 500,000 tonnes per annum copper smelter could employ as many as 10,000 people, Vedanta said, adding that it was looking for a 405 hectares site close to a port. It is not immediately clear if the proposal received any interest.

Shares of Vedanta fell as much as 10 percent in early trading yesterday to 237.6 rupees, the lowest in more than a year.