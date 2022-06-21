More than half of consumers in major economies did not build up their savings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed.
The research in 18 nations by YouGov PLC, shared exclusively with Bloomberg News, punctures the idea that households have a cushion against a deepening cost of living crisis.
YouGov said that 51 percent of respondents failed to add to their savings during the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
The rate was lowest for Germany, at 39 percent, while Italy’s figure was just 40 percent. Canada, the UK and US also had results of below 50 percent.
The survey covered 20,000 adults across 18 countries and undercuts hopes that a global savings glut would help households weather a spike in inflation. Instead, it paints an uneven picture of finances, potentially paving the way for deepening inequality in the coming months.
YouGov’s survey also suggests the nest eggs that did accumulate are rarely being spent on luxury items.
Of those who saved, about half are managing to hold onto the extra money, while more than one-quarter spent the money on bills or other essential purchases.
Just 13 percent used it to fund holidays and social events since restrictions lifted, and 19 percent used the money for home improvements or moving house.
British consumers are more pessimistic than their peers in major economies about the prospects for inflation and their own personal finances, YouGov’s survey said.
The findings add to evidence that the UK is being hit harder than most by a surge in consumer prices and shortages after the pandemic.
Of the British respondents, 71 percent expected the cost of living to “increase a lot” over the next 12 months.
That is higher than any other nation and well above the 48 percent reading in the US.
In total, nine-in-10 of those in the UK are bracing for higher costs, also the most in the survey.
The research backs up suggestions from economists that the UK is facing a unique inflation shock — and one that is likely to prove more enduring than in other advanced economies.
On top of the energy and supply chain shocks faced by other countries, the UK is grappling with a falling currency, the aftershocks of its departure from the EU and tax increases that threaten to eat further into incomes.
In the face of those events, 61 percent of British respondents expected their personal financial situation to worsen over the next year.
That is more than any other nation in the poll.
More than one-quarter predicted that things would get “a lot worse.”
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president