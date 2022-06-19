Asian stock markets on Friday followed Wall Street lower on fears that global economic activity would be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.3 percent on Thursday after the UK’s central bank followed the US Federal Reserve in raising its key interest rate to cool surging prices.
Investors worry the moves to control inflation that is running at four-decade highs might tip the US and other major economies into recession.
“Pain is being inflicted almost everywhere and sharing doesn’t make it better in any way,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.
Markets were not assuaged by comments by US President Joe Biden to the Associated Press on Thursday that he saw reasons for optimism about the economy.
A recession is “not inevitable,” Biden said.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed 1.25 percent lower at 15,641.26. The day’s low of 15,573.38 was its lowest intraday level since May 17 last year, when it hit 15,159.86.
The index fell more than 1 percent in the first minute of trading following a 2.42 percent plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 6.24 percent fall in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index overnight, and never recovered.
However, turnover was up compared with recent sessions at NT$307.877 billion (US$10.36 billion), after staying between NT$190 billion and NT$230 billion for much of the month.
For the week, the TAIEX lost 818 points, or 4.97 percent. It had closed lower for seven consecutive sessions.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 dropped 1.77 percent to 25,963.00, down 6.69 percent on the week, while the broader TOPIX lost 1.71 percent to 1,835.90, declining 5.52 percent from a week earlier.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.96 percent to 3,316.79, up 0.97 percent weekly, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.1 percent to 21,075.00, but dropped 3.35 percent from a week earlier.
In Seoul, the KOSPI retreated 0.43 percent to 2,440.93 and lost 5.97 percent weekly, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.76 percent to 6,474.8, posting a weekly drop of 6.6 percent.
India’s SENSEX closed 0.26 lower at 51,360.42, declining 5.42 percent from a week earlier.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than