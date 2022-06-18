TSMC to get advanced chipmaking tool in 2024

HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said

Reuters, SANTA CLARA, California





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024.

The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers.

EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines.

A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co at its headquarters in Hsinchu is pictured on Aug. 31, 2018. Photo: Tyrone Siu, Reuters

“TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president of research and development Y.J. Mii (米玉傑) said at the company’s technology symposium in Silicon Valley.

MASS PRODUCTION

Mii did not say when the device, the second generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools for making smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass production.

TSMC rival Intel Corp has said it would use the machines in production by 2025 and that it would be the first to receive the machine.

As Intel enters the business of making chips that other companies design, it would be competing with TSMC for those customers.

TSMC senior vice president of business development Kevin Zhang (張曉強) clarified that TSMC would not be ready for production with the new high-NA EUV tool in 2024, but that it would be used mostly for research with partners.

“The importance of TSMC having it in 2024 means they get to the most advanced technology faster,” said TechInsights chip economist Dan Hutcheson, who was at the symposium.

“High-NA EUV is the next major innovation in the technology that will put the chip technology at the lead,” Hutcheson said.

NANOSHEET

TSMC also gave more details on the technology for its 2-nanometer chips, which it said are on track for volume production in 2025.

TSMC said it has spent 15 years developing so-called “nanosheet” transistor technology to improve speed and power efficiency, and will use it for the first time in its 2-nanometer chips.