BizLink to invest NT3.2bn in Tainan manufacturing

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Interconnect solutions provider BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) has pledged NT$3.2 billion (US$107.6 million) to launch new manufacturing facilities at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The InvesTaiwan Service Center yesterday approved the Silicon Valley-based company’s application to participate in the government’s incentive program, the ministry said.

The announcement came as BizLink’s customers seek to adjust their global deployment strategies and diversity risks, it said.

The sign of BizLink Holding Inc is pictured at the company’s Taipei office in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of BizLink Holding Inc

Founded in 1996, BizLink supplies cable assemblies, wire harnesses and high-speed transmission lines for use in vehicles, information technology products, electrical appliances and industrial devices, as well as medical, solar and telecom equipment. It is the sole supplier of wiring harnesses for battery management systems in Tesla Inc’s Model 3 electric vehicles.

The company plans to establish production lines for high-end automotive and medical products at the Tainan plant, and the investment is expected to create 836 job opportunities, the ministry said.

In addition to meeting environmental building standards at the new plant, BizLink plans to install a solar power generation system on the roof and adopt high-efficiency energy-saving equipment for its manufacturing facilities, it said.

BizLink operates 17 production sites around the world and had about 12,316 employees as of October last year, company data showed.

InvesTaiwan also approved plans by three other companies to establish or expand their manufacturing facilities in the nation. They are Rising Chemical Co (立新化工), Ziolite Precision Corp (兆磊精密) and Taiwan Head Brewers Brewing Co (臺灣比爾文化), the ministry said.

The four companies are to invest a combined NT$4 billion, it added.

Rising Chemical, the only listed coating company in the nation, mainly produces nano-scale pigment dispersions for LCD photoresists, nano-color pastes and functional inks.

To diversify its product line and meet environmental safety regulations, the company plans to invest NT$300 million to build a new plant and warehouse at the Southern Taiwan Science Park’s (南部科學工業園) branch campus in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹), the ministry said.

Ziolite Precision, a supplier of components for CNC milling machines and mechanical structure covers for industrial equipment, plans to invest NT$200 million to build new factories in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南), while Taiwan Head Brewers, which makes craft beer, plans to launch new production lines in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重), it said.

The “Invest in Taiwan” initiative has to date attracted 1,207 companies to invest more than NT$1.7 trillion in Taiwan, with 20 applications pending review, it said.