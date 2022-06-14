The risk to South Korea’s economy and global supply chains is growing as a nationwide trucker strike widens, curbing output at top steelmaker POSCO Holdings Inc and causing increasing damage to the petrochemicals sector.
The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy estimates that the auto, petrochemical, steel and other key industries have seen production disruptions worth about 1.6 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) due to the strike.
Disruptions from the stoppage would be more severe this week because many of the companies have reached the storage limits for their products, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Korea Petrochemical Industry Association called for a halt to the strike, saying the “damage is snowballing” and would affect the national economy.
Shipments from major ports such as Ulsan, Yeosu and Daesan have been halted, and daily deliveries have fallen to about 10 percent of the average level of 74,000 tonnes, it said in a statement yesterday.
The strike — one of the first economic challenges for newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol — is entering its seventh day, as truckers protest the removal of a minimum wage scheme amid soaring fuel prices.
Deliveries of automobiles, fuels, steel and materials for semiconductor chips have been suspended or delayed, exacerbating disruptions to global supply chains after COVID-19 lockdowns in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It is uncertain how long the strikes will continue, as talks over the weekend between the union and government officials failed to make progress. A prolonged dispute threatens to have ripple effects across the globe, as South Korea is the largest exporter of memory chips and is home to some of the world’s biggest auto companies.
The daily volume of container boxes transported to and from the nation’s 12 ports dropped 87 percent on Sunday compared with the average for last month, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport data showed.
Inbound and outbound volumes at Busan, the world’s seventh-most busy port, were less than one-fifth of their usual amount.
Steel, cement and petrochemicals are among the hardest hit industries so far, as drivers move to block deliveries of the Asian country’s most critical export items.
Output by cement companies has fallen significantly, while production by some ready-mixed concrete companies has been suspended, the transport ministry said in a statement.
Ulsan is a major choke point for trade. Not only is it a significant port for petrochemicals, it is also where leading automaker Hyundai Motor Group has its production facilities.
The company on Friday said it experienced partial production disruptions there, with the Chosun Ilbo reporting that about 50 percent of production at Hyundai’s plant was halted.
POSCO yesterday halted output at its four wire-rod factories and a cold-rolled steel plant, after the strike exhausted warehouse space, it said in response to a Bloomberg query.
The daily output of wire rod would be curbed by about 7,500 tonnes, and cold-rolled steel by 4,500 tonnes, the firm said.
While POSCO is working on minimizing the effects from the strike, there is a possibility it might have to further reduce production, a company spokeswoman said.
The firm is piling up products in parking lots and on roads, it said.
Hanwha Totalenergies Petrochemical Co and LG Chem Ltd said that they would most likely have to at least partly suspend production at some plants if the strike continues.
Warehouse space for storing solids is limited, while storage tanks for gas and liquid products are running out, the two companies said.
The South Korean military is operating about 100 cargo trucks consigned by the transport ministry to ship containers in and out of major ports, including Busan, to respond to the strike, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said yesterday.
The military is shipping containers to and from locations primarily within short distances of the ports to free up space, it said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion